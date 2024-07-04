Glad we were along for the ride, Andrew

It wasn't to be for Culcairn's Andrew Hoy, his dream of a record-extending ninth Olympics is over.
And as Beau Greenway reports, despite all his equestrian achievements, including three gold, two silver and one bronze medal, the 65-year-old admitted to disappointment over not being selected for the Paris Games.
This highlights the competitive nature that has taken him to the top of his field and enabled him to remain there for four decades. We are far from disappointed to have witnessed this.
Another show worth watching has been confirmed with the naming of former AFL star Eddie Betts for Wangaratta Rovers in Ovens and Murray football on Saturday.
Sports reporter Andrew Moir says the league will be privileged to host the three-time All-Australian and four-time goal of the year winner in its Indigenous round.
Our photographers Mark Jesser and James Wiltshire have been capturing the clubs' Indigenous jumpers this week, well done to all involved in their creation.
Read more of our stories below and thanks for your support.
Best wishes for a fantastic Friday.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
