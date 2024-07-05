The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Let there be light: lantern festival to kickstart major museum fundraiser

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let there be light .... Jindera Pioneer Museum president Margie Wehner says a three-night lantern festival next month will be the largest event in the organisation's history. Picture supplied
Let there be light .... Jindera Pioneer Museum president Margie Wehner says a three-night lantern festival next month will be the largest event in the organisation's history. Picture supplied

Jindera's main street will come to life in a spectacular light show of moving lanterns as part of a major three-night festival in the town next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.