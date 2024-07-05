Let there be light: lantern festival to kickstart major museum fundraiser

Jindera's main street will come to life in a spectacular light show of moving lanterns as part of a major three-night festival in the town next month.
The Illuminate our Heritage festival will be the largest event in Jindera Pioneer Museum's history, marking the start of an ambitious fundraising campaign to construct a new building in its historic precinct.
On August 2, 3 and 4 the museum and its grounds will come alive with a sound and light show featuring fire twirlers, bush poetry, music and silent film.
A free lantern walk will be held for the community on Saturday, August 3, featuring a light show of colourfully crafted lanterns.
The walk will meander through the main street of Jindera before congregating at the Village Green where giant pretzels and Gluhwein (mulled wine) will be served to help ward off the winter chills.
A nod to the forbears who helped settle the district, the lantern walk is inspired by the German tradition of Laternelaufen - a festive event centred around kindness, light, and fostering community spirit.
Museum president Margie Wehner said the history laden grounds already had a special ambience but this event "will take it to a new level".
"There has been a real surge in growth and popularity of light shows in recent years and we thought that the museum grounds, the old buildings and all of the historic equipment would look incredible all lit up," Ms Wehner said.
"We've seen how popular Albury's Aurora show is and some of us have been to the Bullanginya Dreaming light show in Cobram which was brilliant, so we thought Jindera deserved a show of its own."
Jindera's museum has been operating continuously for more than 56 years, attracting about 5000 people through the doors each year.
Ms Wehner said it was time to secure the museum's future as an important regional attraction by expanding the centre.
"We are about to start a drive seeking to raise several hundred thousand dollars," she explained.
"As part of this we hope to partner with a few businesses who are just as interested in preserving this unique heritage as we are.
"We hope to raise funds locally, attract some interest from the private sector and also obtain grant funding through the Greater Hume Shire and state and federal government."
The non-profit organisation had already saved $150,000 toward the new centre with architectural plans drawn up, the necessary titles consolidated and a development application approved.
The new vision involves more interactive experiences, special exhibitions, a greater focus on education, improving archival systems and developing a large undercover space to better accommodate visiting schools and coach groups.
All of this is planned and manned by a dedicated group of members and volunteers.
Ms Wehner said it was critical the museum maintained its status as an important attraction for the region and events like the Illuminate festival were essential in raising much needed funds for expansion.
"We want to grow and continue to be able to attract people to the township from around the region and further afield and to have visitors returning for different experiences," she said.
"This is more than a museum, it's living history, it is like the people living here have just stepped out.
"It provides a really important snapshot into what life was like more than 150 years ago and how the world has significantly changed in that time."
The new arm of the museum precinct will be constructed on the block adjacent to 'Wagner's Store', where the small Cottage Craft Shop currently operates. They will be integrated into the new centre when it is completed.
"The fundraising drive is a massive undertaking for us," Ms Wehner conceded.
One of the driving aims is to be able to offer school groups more "immersive experiences".
"We want students to be able to interact with some of the things from the past and have a space where they can store their bags, listen to a talk or have their lunch undercover out of the weather," Ms Wehner explained.
"We'd also like to have special exhibitions that highlight significant collections, travelling shows or moments in time that are important to Australia.
"The museum is already a regional success story thanks to the hard work put in by the members and volunteers over its 56 years.
"What the museum has achieved it has done almost entirely on its own.
"To ensure this extraordinary environment can remain for future generations to experience, it is now time to ask for more help from people out there who are just as passionate about preserving this amazing collection of our history!"
The Illuminate our Heritage festival will see the grounds and exhibits at the museum come to life each night with special lighting and entertainment.
Saturday night's Lantern Walk celebrates the legend of St Martin of Tours, with its origins in Germany and other parts of Europe.
The walk will commence at the museum and conclude at the Jindera Village Green with a re-enactment of the story of St Martin presented by the Jindera Theatrical Society.
Ms Wehner said local schools had been engaged to create their own lanterns: the museum will hold two lantern making workshops on Sunday, July 21, and Saturday, August 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.