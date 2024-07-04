Patient hospitalised after getting stuck up to his waist in drop toilet

Firefighters have pulled apart a drop toilet after a person became stuck up to their waist in the Indigo Valley.
Crews attended a Mcsweens Road property, near the Indigo Creek Road, at 2.13am on Friday, July 5.
An emergency call was made when the person became stuck, which led to a rescue lasting about half an hour.
A CFA spokesman said volunteers from the Indigo Valley brigade assisted paramedics.
"Crews worked to remove the structure around the person to safely extricate them and put them into the hands of Ambulance Victoria," a spokesman said.
"Incident was deemed under control at 2.41am and safe at 2.54am."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the male patient was transported to the Wangaratta hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.