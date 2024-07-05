The Border Mail
Drunken alcohol counsellor crashed into Wodonga motel fence, fled to McDonald's

By Court Reporter
Updated July 5 2024 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Drug and alcohol counsellor Louise Farrington crashed her silver Ford into the Twin City Motor Inn fence then fled to the Birallee McDonald's. Picture supplied
A drunken drug and alcohol worker who crashed her car into a Wodonga motel fence, then drove to a McDonald's drive through with a shredded wheel and her bumper hanging off, says she can't recall the incident.

