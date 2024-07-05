Drunken alcohol counsellor crashed into Wodonga motel fence, fled to McDonald's

A drunken drug and alcohol worker who crashed her car into a Wodonga motel fence, then drove to a McDonald's drive through with a shredded wheel and her bumper hanging off, says she can't recall the incident.
Louise Ellen Farrington kept asking police about her meal after officers were called to the Birallee waiting bay about 2am on October 8 last year.
Farrington had crashed into the fence of the Twin City Motor Inn on Melbourne Road a short time earlier and fled the scene.
The motel owner was alerted and tried to track down the silver Ford Mondeo, with fast food workers calling officers amid concerns about Farrington's intoxication.
She had struggled to navigate the drive through, with the Wodonga court told her car was still in drive when police found her.
As well as having a damaged bumper, her front right tyre was blown and she had been travelling on a rim.
Farrington slurred at police that she was "just there to get dinner".
She had earlier been drinking at the Commercial Club and drove about seven kilometres before being caught.
She blew 0.172 back at the Wodonga station, at least an hour after the crash, and her licence taken off her.
"I'm in big trouble," Farrington said.
"I've definitely had more than I should have."
While she was at the station, the motel owner attended and reported the crash.
He had seen the silver car fleeing the scene.
Farrington, 52, had to cut back her work as a drug and alcohol counsellor after being banned from driving.
Lawyer Adam Elbob said his client should have known better given her line of work.
Leading Senior Constable Les Hare noted the minimum driving ban for the offence was 17 months, but called for a longer disqualification.
"The potential for Ms Farrington to have caused a very, very serious injury collision or to have even killed someone, it's certainly a reasonable possibility," he said.
"Fortunately that wasn't the case in this instance.
"This is a matter where she has been involved in a collision, and quite a serious one at that.
"I'd be urging the court not just to impose the minimum amount of time off the road."
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Farrington, who admitted to careless driving, failing to stop, and drink-driving on July 4, had no priors.
"It was an evening out that ended very, very badly," he said.
"Given the amount you had consumed, it was always destined to end badly.
"Fortunately, it didn't end tragically."
Farrington was ordered to pay $1000 to the motel owners to fix the fence, a $1000 fine, and was banned from driving for 17 months.
Mr Watkins said the 17-month ban was quite lengthy and noted Farrington would have to use an alcohol interlock once relicensed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.