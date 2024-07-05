'There's just been so many memories along the way' to 350 games for Mollison

The roar of the crowd on Grand Final day, the silent reflective pause of Anzac Day, thousands storming the SCG and snow falling on Manuka Oval.
These are some of the highlights that make up Border umpire Jacob Mollison's 349 AFL game reel.
But after this weekend, he'll have another memory to cherish as he celebrates game 350 when the Lions host the Crows at The Gabba on Sunday.
"The biggest one, not just for me personally, but everyone that supported me along the way, was achieving the Grand Final in Perth in 2021, which is the ultimate," Mollison reflected.
"But there's been so many games that have been special, like being part of Anzac Day the last two years, and I've done three over my career. It's such an important and special day on the Australian calendar, so to be able to be a part of that whole experience is just incredible in itself.
"Some other things I look back on as well is being able to give the all clear when Lance Franklin kicked 1000 goals and the crowd stormed the ground, and to be a part of the snow game in Canberra was a memory I'll never forget either.
"There's just been so many memories along the way that I've just been so lucky to be a part of."
But when he looks back at umpiring his first AFL game, "whirlwind" is the word he uses to describe the experience.
"I umpired with Simon Meredith and Matty James and Simon still tells me he thought I was only going to get one or two more games and that was about it," he laughed.
"We had Western Bulldogs and West Coast Eagles and both were in pretty good nick.
"It was just a really hard, tough game, there was a lot happening off the ball and it was just a really high pressure game.
"My head was spinning after that one, but I was thankful to be able to continue on and hang around for as long as I have."
But before he was overseeing the best in the country, Mollison's love of the game grew on Border fields in what started as earning a bit of pocket money alongside friends.
"The support I had from a very early age from the Albury Umpires' League at the time was just incredible. They really helped foster that drive and coaching along the way to help me get there," he said.
"I'm super grateful for all the support."
Mollison credits the guidance of John Whitehead, Don Wilkinson, Graeme Edwards and Jason Dudenas in helping kick start his career.
"I've still got really great relationships with those guys and still connect with them to this day," he said.
"You don't lose those bonds I suppose."
Adapting and learning to be flexible are some of the things Mollison has learnt along the way.
"If you look at the game I was a part of when I first joined, it's a very different game to now in terms of it was high stoppages, now it's quite free flowing and open," he said.
"But the skill level as well of the players has evolved and I think the rules will always evolve over a period of time, but you just have to be flexible with it and take on board the coaching and feedback that we get to be able to implement that effectively."
While there has been plenty of highs, Mollison has also learnt to deal with the scrutiny AFL umpires can often face.
"I think now that I'm a long way into my career, you block a lot of that out and don't have time for it," he said.
"It's just about taking on board the feedback you get internally from your coaches and your team around you and you have the support of family and friends that are the ones you listen to along the way."
As the game continues to grow, Mollison said it's great to see umpire numbers flourishing.
"We've seen an 18 per cent increase across community umpiring groups this year and have now ticked over 19,000 umpires registered," he said.
"We still need as many people to come along and get involved, so if you're wanting to be a part of this great game, get out there and have a go, and you'll love it."
There's no doubt Mollison will have plenty to reflect on as he steps out onto The Gabba on Sunday.
"Getting one game was great, but to think I'd get to 350, it's totally surpassed anything that I thought would have happened."
