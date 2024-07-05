The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'There's just been so many memories along the way' to 350 games for Mollison

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 5 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Border's Jacob Mollison takes a look back at his AFL umpiring career as he prepares for game 350. Picture supplied by AFL Photos
The Border's Jacob Mollison takes a look back at his AFL umpiring career as he prepares for game 350. Picture supplied by AFL Photos

The roar of the crowd on Grand Final day, the silent reflective pause of Anzac Day, thousands storming the SCG and snow falling on Manuka Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.