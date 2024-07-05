The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

A well-known Wodonga Football Club family's magic century milestone

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 5 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Greenhill (left) and Ollie Greenhill (right, marking the ball) will become the first father-son combination to play 100 games apiece for Wodonga, with Ollie starting at Wodonga Auskick.
David Greenhill (left) and Ollie Greenhill (right, marking the ball) will become the first father-son combination to play 100 games apiece for Wodonga, with Ollie starting at Wodonga Auskick.

A Wodonga great admits it will be one of the most emotional times of his football career when the family makes club history on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.