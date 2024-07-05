A well-known Wodonga Football Club family's magic century milestone

A Wodonga great admits it will be one of the most emotional times of his football career when the family makes club history on Saturday.
David Greenhill and his son Ollie will become the first father-son to play 100 senior games apiece when the Bulldogs host in-form Wangaratta.
"I'm pretty chuffed about it, I'm looking forward to it," David suggested.
The 58-year-old's voice started to break and it quickly became obvious this wasn't just any milestone.
"Yeah, very, I'm emotional talking about it now," he replied when quizzed on how emotional it will be.
Midfielder or half-back David Greenhill was a superstar at Wodonga in the 1980s and early 90s.
He's regarded as one of the best dual-sided players in the league's history, capable of nailing a pass by either foot to a team-mate.
Wodonga premiership coach Jeff Gieschen said this of Greenhill after the infamous 1990 Bloodbath grand final win over Lavington: ... "Butch (Greenhill) was the difference. Twenty magnificent touches in the second half of a game where possessions were like gold was a magnificent achievement. Butch is a very, very special person".
However, Greenhill suffered a head knock against Corowa-Rutherglen in 1992 and never played again, finishing on 133 games. It remains an extremely sad time for the proud Bulldogs.
He was asked how his health is.
"I'm going OK, health-wise," he replied from Corryong, where he runs the Post Office.
Both David and Ollie were stunned that in the club's 88 years in the O and M, no father-son had ever broken the century barrier.
"It's pretty special, but it's surprising no one else has done it," Ollie offered.
"Dad and I were only talking about it last night (Thursday), it's our own little bit of history for the club.
"We're pretty tight, we'll hold that pretty close to us."
Ollie, who started at Wodonga Auskick, says he always remembers dad's advice.
"Through the juniors he would say, 'you've got to use your voice, be loud, you can tell out on the ground the loudest blokes usually get the footy', so I always tried to roll with that, along with other advice that dad gave me," he explained.
Although only 26, defender Greenhill was appointed captain in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, with Charlie Morrison sharing the role over the past two seasons.
"Ollie is unbelievable," co-coach Jack O'Sullivan offered.
"He's the ultimate clubman and I know that gets bandied about a lot and every club will say, 'this player is the best clubman we've ever seen', but I've been to different footy clubs and I've never seen anyone do what Ollie will do.
"He will do anything for the jumper and off the track he shows care for everyone, there's a genuine connection with the playing group and the boys would do anything for him."
But the Bulldogs start outsiders to snap a four-match losing streak as injuries threaten to derail their finals hopes.
The club is outside the top five, on percentage, while Wangaratta has won six of its past seven games.
Unfortunately, O'Sullivan had shoulder surgery in Melbourne on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.
He dislocated his right shoulder with 45 seconds left against Yarrawonga on June 22. He missed 2022 at Seymour with the same shoulder.
"It was a lot worse than I thought," he revealed.
"It was actually unrelated (this latest injury), all the previous anchors were all in place, but this is a different part of the shoulder, different tendons."
The two-time Goulburn Valley Morrison medallist had made an enormous impact on debut and it wouldn't surprise if he was featuring in the Morris Medal after the 10 rounds.
And classy forward Ethan Redcliffe will visit his back surgeon on July 20 and learn when he will have season-ending surgery.
"I've got three bulging discs which are pinching on the nerves and giving me sciatic pain," he outlined.
"When I was about 16, I had a year off footy, a cortisone took the pain away, but obviously didn't fix it, I had another cortisone to see if I could finish the year off and that didn't work."
Despite the injuries, co-captain Greenhill maintains the Bulldogs can play finals.
"Absolutely, there's still seven rounds to go, we're equal wins with (fourth-placed) Wangaratta and (fifth-placed) Albury, but every game now is like a final."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.