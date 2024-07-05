Currie found creativity in her childhood bedroom and a second-hand piano

The roots of Yours, Georgina's new EP Noonlight took hold on the Border four years ago.
After the global pandemic national lockdown early in 2020 Georgie Currie moved back home to Albury to write music throughout the rest of the year.
She bought a second-hand piano and got to work.
"I had a shared existential feeling like lots of us in our 20s felt moving back home at that time," she said.
"I was living back in my childhood room for nine months but I didn't really fit there anymore.
"Miraculously, I found it a creatively inspiring time.
"I bought an old piano from Facebook Marketplace; for the first time I started writing a lot of music on an upright piano."
On June 28, Yours, Georgina independently released her debut EP Noonlight, a collection of six songs in the folk-rock genre, tracing acts of deceit - in love, in intimacy and in one's self before closing with a courageous desire for something more honest.
"The EP is laced with trying to understand how I related to music and songwriting at a time when the industry was on its knees," Currie said.
"I was also reckoning with the fact I derived a lot of self-worth from music.
"It was challenging internally but I was luckier than others that it was not my full income; I had other things to fall back on.
"Over time songwriting returned to being something that really helped me rather than something I derived my value from."
Having road tested the EP on stages such as Feastival, Shotkickers, Merri Creek Tavern and Ringo Barr as well as during support slots for Eastbound Buzz, Well Into Winter and Mezz Coleman, Currie was excited to officially take Noonlight on the road this month to Fitzroy and the Border.
A Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter, she was thrilled to perform in Wodonga on Saturday, July 27.
"I feel very lucky to still have a connection to Albury," she said.
Accompanying Currie on tour would be band members Renn Picard, Jeffrey Burr and Miguel Hutton, who were intrinsically responsible for the tight, muscular live sound that supported the power and rarity of her voice.
Picard and Hutton had also teamed up with Currie on The Northern Folk, an 11-member collective of singers and instrumentalists hailing from Albury.
The Northern Folk was due to release its fourth album later this year.
Contrasting the styles of their previous cuts, the driving indie rock of Keep On Coming Over and the radiant slow-burn of Jacarandas, their third single Thank God was as close to a low-key pop single as the band are likely to get, with anthemic choruses underwritten by weaving guitars.
Currie launched her debut solo EP, Flowers For Your Worst Days, in Wodonga in mid-2019.
Yours, Georgina will perform at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Saturday, July 27, from 7.30pm.
Opening the show will be Albury-raised soul singer, Iva Mahoni.
Tickets: HotHouse Theatre
