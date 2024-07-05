The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Currie found creativity in her childhood bedroom and a second-hand piano

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 5 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Currie is excited to officially take Yours, Georgina's Noonlight on the road this month to Fitzroy and Wodonga. Picture by Shannyn Higgins
Georgie Currie is excited to officially take Yours, Georgina's Noonlight on the road this month to Fitzroy and Wodonga. Picture by Shannyn Higgins

The roots of Yours, Georgina's new EP Noonlight took hold on the Border four years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.