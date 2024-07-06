Callous thieves deliver low blow for farmer's Ukraine fundraising efforts

Heartless thieves have scuttled a North East author and community advocate's efforts to raise money to ease the humanitarian crisis unfolding in war-torn Ukraine.
Andrea Palmer, who raises a modest sum each week for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal by selling homegrown fruit and vegetables, was shocked to see the entire front gate display at her Gundowring property - with the honesty box bolted to it - had disappeared overnight.
Ms Palmer said the thieves had tossed the produce and pot plants from the display on the ground and made off with the heavy steel stand and safe containing money earmarked for the crisis appeal.
But she is determined to keep her quest to provide humanitarian aid rolling and plans to rebuild the display with a new stand and safe.
"This time we're looking at installing a CCTV camera system to monitor it but what a shame we have to do this," Ms Palmer said.
In late afternoon on June 26, Ms Palmer returned home and saw the display intact at her gate. The next morning it was gone.
"It was taken by either one very strong man or a pair, I certainly couldn't lift it by myself - I suppose they loaded it on to a ute or truck," she said.
"I don't think it was taken by needy people seeking food, they just tossed everything in the display on the ground. The safe was securely bolted to the display so I suppose when they couldn't get it off, they just took the whole thing."
Ms Palmer reported the matter to police but doubts if the culprits will be caught.
"I'll just go back to Bunnings and get another display and another safe - the important thing here is to raise awareness of what's happening in the Ukraine," she said.
"We're very lucky here, we live in a lovely community and if you need food - my husband works for FoodShare - there are ways you can get it; many people in the Ukraine and other parts of the world aren't so lucky."
Ms Palmer, who in 2015 launched the biography Plum which chronicled the life of her friend Plum Rutherford Haet, runs a cattle farm on Gundowring Road with her husband.
She lovingly maintains an expansive vegetable patch and uses the produce for her own use and to raise money for the crisis appeal.
Ms Palmer said until she restores the display, there was a makeshift stand at her gate and a sign explaining donations can be made to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal online.
"We have pot plants and worm juice available at the farm gate stall," she said.
