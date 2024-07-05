A much bigger place to call home for Border house builder

A growing Border home builder spread across three locations in Wodonga will shift to a larger premises by the end of the year.
Hadar Homes has purchased an almost 5000-square metre property on Melbourne Road for an undisclosed price just below $3 million on June 26, which includes close to 1900 square metres of building area.
The 4929-square metre site, which houses plaster franchise Plasta Kings, will allow Hadar Homes to consolidate its offices further west on Melbourne Road, opposite McRae Motors, and Sanyo Drive and a truck depot on Moloney Drive to one place.
Its current Melbourne Road premises is 400 square metres.
Hadar Homes also has offices in Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
Managing director Rick Leeworthy said it was an exciting step for the business, which he established in 1995 and has since grown to 76 employees.
"All of our trucks, storage sheds and offices are in three different locations and we couldn't find the perfect place until this building up the road became available," he said.
"We're really excited about it.
"We're finding the Albury-Wodonga home market is very resilient and going strong, so it's great that we can actually grow with it.
"It's great to be part of a growing community and have a growing business."
Selling agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, said multiple parties competed for the property.
"The property sold with vacant possession for close to $3 million after a successful expressions of interest campaign," he said.
"We received interest from owner-occupiers and developers who saw opportunity to add value through renovating the existing structure to either occupy or lease."
Mr Leeworthy said the plan was to use around half of property and develop the rest into another commercial premises, such as a coffee shop.
"Subject to council approval, we want to modernise the front facade and put a new showroom out the front so clients can really enjoy the experience of proper colour selection instead of sending them all around town to different venues," he said.
"We'll take over the premises in November and start using the warehouse for storage and our trucks, but we hope to do the new facade and showroom by June next year."
Hadar Homes's head office has been on Melbourne Road for the past 12 years.
Meanwhile, the former Hume Veterans Information Centre opposite Hadar's new location on the corner of Melbourne Road and Fulford Street has also changed hands.
Mr Mann said the property owned by RSL Victoria was sold to Border stone benchtop business Absolutely Marble-Us on June 27 and will be renovated to serve as its new showroom.
"Despite interest rates increasing, the owner-occupier market remains strong with business owners eager to own their own commercial freehold over leasing," he said.
"These sales are very much reflective of that, together with the confidence buyers have in central Wodonga property."
