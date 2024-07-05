Numbers don't add up, residents say, with former mayor's house odd one out

Residents in central Albury are upset their properties have skyrocketed in official revaluations in comparison to a nearby house belonging to a former mayor.
The home owners are in a block bounded by Wilson, David, Guinea and Olive streets, the bulk of which was a Charles Sturt University campus until sold off in 2012.
Land values in the streets created by the subdivision, Maryland Way, Irvington Court and Fernhurst Court, jumped by between $354,000 and $598,000 from 2021 to 2022.
But ratepayers are questioning why a property in Wilson Street owned by councillor Alice Glachan only rose in land value by $272,000 compared to blocks along the same strip increasing by more than $400,000.
Irvington Court resident Tim Parker said: "The only discrepancy through the whole lot, which happened to get a much lower number, which is inconsistent with the rest of central Albury, which got 40 to 50 per cent increases, was essentially Alice Glachan's property."
Maryland Way citizen Richard Sevil, whose property is near to Cr Glachan's and had a $427,000 increase in value, questioned the process that led to the difference which has seen annual rates rise from $3000 to $5000.
The ratepayers subsequently took their concerns to Albury Council and included Cr Glachan's address on email correspondence.
"We've CCed Alice Glachan on emails and not once have we got a reply to find out what she's done differently or help to get assistance for central Albury," Mr Parker said.
Cr Glachan told The Border Mail it would have been inappropriate for her to become involved and she would have breached a councillor code of conduct.
"It would absolutely have been wrong for me to have participated in any way, shape or form because I would have a direct conflict of interest," Cr Glachan said.
She said it was proper that assistance was provided by staff and her role as a councillor had nothing to do with her being a property owner in the area.
The latest valuations from 2023 have seen neighbouring Wilson Street properties have reductions of more than $100,000 to bring them within $10,000 of Cr Glachan's.
Factors that may contribute to Cr Glachan's property having a lower value include it being opposite a car park and having a sewer line which prevents the installation of a pool.
Mr Parker said 23 objections had been put to the NSW Valuer-General after the 2022 valuations emerged last year and 12 had been accepted, resulting in a decrease.
However, he said those had largely been cancelled out by rises in 2023 assessments.
The frustrated ratepayers had sought a meeting with Valuer-General representatives visiting Albury earlier this year, but were told that was not possible.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich wrote a letter of support for the land owners in May this year and it outlined the council's representations to Valuation NSW.
He noted they are concerned by "elevated land valuations which are far greater than adjacent areas".
A Valuation NSW spokesman confirmed it had been in regular contact with Albury Council since early 2023 and gave it a briefing on movements in March 2024.
He said time constraints meant VNSW representatives were unable to meet the ratepayers.
"During discussions with Albury City Council, VNSW advised that the most appropriate way for landholders to have their land values reviewed was via the objection process," the spokesman said.
"Following the determination of an objection, if a landholder remains unsatisfied with the outcome, the next step is to appeal to the Land and Environment Court."
A review was undertaken by VNSW to ensure the properties were valued correctly.
Mr Howard said the residents' next step would be holding a collective meeting to determine a further move.
"All we're asking for is for ours to come down in line with the rest of central Albury," he said.
"We acknowledge rates have gone up, but we're asking for a fair and consistent deal."
