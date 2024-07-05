The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Numbers don't add up, residents say, with former mayor's house odd one out

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 6 2024 - 8:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Albury residents Tim Parker and Richard Sevil are concerned about the valuations given to properties in their area and discrepancies. Picture by Mark Jesser
Central Albury residents Tim Parker and Richard Sevil are concerned about the valuations given to properties in their area and discrepancies. Picture by Mark Jesser

Residents in central Albury are upset their properties have skyrocketed in official revaluations in comparison to a nearby house belonging to a former mayor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.