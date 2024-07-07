OUR SAY: Health needs lost for decades ahead from what's a wasteful spend

Those shiny new things that result from spending tens of millions of dollars can be all glitter but still lacking in substance.
We all know that such enormous sums of money have been spent on our Border public health service.
But that doesn't mean such supposed government largesse is what's needed or absolutely required.
The powers-that-be were quite delighted about what they considered their substantial generosity in deciding to spend $36 million on building a new emergency department at the Albury hospital.
Split between the government coffers of Victoria and NSW, it was hailed as a genuine commitment for which we should be ever-so thankful.
We are thankful, there's no doubt. When you go from what we had before to what we have now, clearly it's a step into a new era.
But the problem is it's not going to be a terribly long era - a few government administrations' worth, perhaps, not something for the decades ahead.
For the infrastructure into which this facility has been shoehorned is already completely inadequate - no amount of painting lipstick on a pig will cover that up.
Border Medical Association secretary Phillip Steele said it was "a way better place to work in for people that work there, the rooms are larger, the equipment is great, the set-up is good" - but "it's still too small for this region".
The new ED magnifies how the piecemeal approach - albeit one in the hundreds of millions of dollars - inherent in the proposed Albury hospital development fails our region.
Yes, as Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby said at the unveiling, the department with its 42 treatment areas is big step forward, a "new chapter" in public health provision on the Border.
But not proceeding with an all-new, single-site hospital means so many chapters of that book will never be written.
It's why a community rally being held in Wodonga on Sunday, July 7, on efforts to pause the hospital upgrade and instead push for an all-new medical precinct is so important.
The campaign to not accept second best, albeit with a spend of $621.6 million, is crucial for our community's long-term well being.
