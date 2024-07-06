'A big surprise': North East school wins only national design award of its kind

A school's building design in the North East has won an award for understanding and creating a strong connection to its users.
The 2024 ArchitectureAU Award for Social Impact was granted to Wangaratta District Specialist School, designed by Melbourne-based Sibling Architecture, from a shortlist of 32 projects.
Sibling Architecture director Amelia Borg said it was an honour to be acknowledged for the work that went into designing the building.
"It was a big surprise to start with and we're feeling really thankful for the recognition for the project," she said.
"And, yeah, super excited just because we were up against so many other incredible projects."
Wangaratta District Specialist School caters to students who have physical and intellectual disabilities.
It is the school's first new building as part of a larger master plan and the first specialist school the architect has designed.
"I think we were drawing on a lot of the experience we've had in exhibition design because a lot of the elements are these unique lighting elements or unique sensory elements," Ms Borg said.
"So I think we were able to draw from that experience and then implement it in a educational environment, which was exciting."
A major part of the success was through using lived experience, however it was a challenge as the project started during 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were in lockdown.
The architects had many consultations with the school principal, teachers and allied health professionals to understand what was needed to accommodate the students' needs.
A different colour has been used in each classroom to help with way finding and recognition.
"Also (the students) have that feeling of progressing through the different rooms as they progress through the school," she said.
Ms Borg said she was proud of the sensory spaces created, as a lot of research went into creating the best design.
"I guess a large part of our approach was to take all of the ideas around accessibilities, which are often more of an afterthought or more of a tick box type approach," she said.
"And make them a bit more joyous for the students and a bit more fun and celebrate that difference through design."
The award rewards practices that preference empathy over aesthetics to empower its users, and is the only national recognition of this type of work within Australia.
The jury noted the winning design spaces ranged from active and engaged to calming and restful.
"The designer's empathy and a rigorous examination of the brief were leveraged to ensure that, through the project's joyous interior and exterior spaces, the students' neurodivergent needs are met, and their independence and enjoyment of learning are enhanced," the jury said in a statement.
The jury also recognised the impact the learning environment has on supporting the next generation.
Sibling Architecture is also working on Wangaratta District Specialist School's new campus in Benalla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.