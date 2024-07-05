Father-son set to reach emotional milestone

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
Special family milestones are set to be reached this weekend across two North East clubs.
It will be an emotional day at Wodonga as David and Ollie Greenhill become the first father-son to play 100 games apiece in Bulldogs colours, while at Beechworth, a five-time Bushies best and fairest winner will become the third Surrey to reach 200 appearances.
And Thurgoona is aiming to bring two communities together as they celebrate NAIDOC Round this weekend, with the club revealing the meaning behind their specially designed jumpers for the occasion.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
