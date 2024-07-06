Couple with child in tow took empty pram into Corowa store for thieving

A man and his partner were in the throes of an illicit drug addiction when and their young child entered a Corowa department store, threw items into an empty pram and then fled.
Within 24 hours of the theft, Shane Laurie listed a single-bed quilt he stole online for a quick sale.
It was 2019. Since then, Laurie has avoided police and so not fronted court to answer for his crimes.
That has has only just changed with the 31-year-old now appearing in Albury Local Court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
The Wodonga man, who at the time of his offending lived in Yarrawonga, pleaded guilty to two shoplifting charges and to attempting to dispose of stolen property.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Laurie had a lengthy criminal history in Victoria for thefts, as well as assault and traffic matters.
But defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said the disability support pensioner had since charged his life markedly.
"He was heavily using drugs with his partner (in 2019)," she said.
Ms Medcraft said the couple, who had been together for 11 years, began using drugs after they "fell into the wrong crowd, and in a small town".
"They have now been completely sober for four or five years," she said.
Ms Medcraft said Laurie suffered from significant depression and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Laurie was 26 at the time of the offences and his partner, 24.
The court was told Laurie's partner was captured on CCTV entering the Target Corowa store in Sanger Street on October 5, 2019, at 4.24pm.
Just seconds later, Laurie also entered the store, accompanied by a child under the age of 10.
They remained in the store for about five minutes, with the partner captured on CCTV footage removing items from display shelves and placing these into the top section of her empty pram.
She grabbed a $149 Nutribullet blender, a $119 toaster and a $119 kettle. Laurie took a $35 pillow and a $139 single-bed Target quilt.
Police said the pair left the store without paying, walking straight past the registers. The total value of their haul was $561.
In response, Target began preparing banning notices to be served on the couple.
"The presence of a young child during the offending," police said, "and (the) utilisation of a pram as a means for avoiding detection is particularly callous and shows some amount of premeditation."
Witnesses spoken to by police said there clearly wasn't an infant in the pram.
The following day, Target staff identified a listing by the partner on the Facebook Corowa-Rutherglen buy, swap and sell page for the quilt, with an asking price of $60.
She appeared in a listing photograph, with Laurie in the background.
Police said the couple entered the Woolworths supermarket in Sanger Street on October 24, 2019, at 1.05pm.
They selected meat valued at $213.65 and placed these into two plastic shopping bags, then left the store via the fresh produce section and past the registers.
Each was carrying one of the bags.
They were then seen getting into a 2007 Subaru Liberty registered to Laurie at his then Yarrawonga address.
Police went to their home on November 21, 2019 at 7pm, but no one was about.
Both Victorian and NSW police attended the property a couple of weeks later, on December 7, as part of investigations into other dishonesty-based matters.
Laurie was home but refused to be interviewed, saying only "no comment".
Police said the couple also went to Bunnings in Yarrawonga in October, 2019, and stole several items, which again were secreted in their pram.
Ms Humphreys said that while there was a context of Laurie and his partner struggling with illicit drug use at the time, the court needed to recognise "the harm to the community" from what they did.
Laurie was convicted, placed on a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1760.
