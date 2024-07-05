Kellahan seeking second turn on council to continue her vision for city

Albury councillor Jess Kellahan has confirmed she will stand for re-election, only not as a teammate of former mayor Stuart Baker.
Cr Kellahan said mayor Kylie King had encouraged her to seek another term.
She would not reveal why she would not be on the same ticket as Cr Baker as she was when elected to council in 2021, only that she "wished him all the best".
Cr Kellahan said fellow councillors Darren Cameron, deputy mayor Steve Bowen, Ashley Edwards, David Thurley and Daryl Betteridge also urged her to stand at the poll on September 14.
The school teacher will have her own ticket for the election, comprising construction business owner Amanda Giblin, real estate agent Jack Stean, publican Jodie Tiernan and insurance broker Michael Alexander but "I haven't got my team in order yet".
"I am lucky enough to have known my team members for many years now, they are honest, humble and hardworking for the community in their own right," Cr Kellahan said.
Cr Kellahan said central to her decision was the knowledge she wanted to continue her advocacy for the Albury community, including "giving a voice to the largest demographic, those aged 35 to 45, which I am part of".
"After attending an ALGWA (Australian Local Government Women's Association) conference, I was inspired to seek a second term and be a leader in our local government area," she said.
"Councils are the closest level of government to their communities, so to ensure everyone has a voice it is important that they reflect the communities they represent."
Cr Kellahan said 51 per cent of the Albury population were female, and that she felt she could represent them "and hopefully inspire other women to run as well".
Youth empowerment, diversity, inclusion, health and hospital advocacy and continuing to build a "liveable and thriving community that is a regional leader that listens to the needs of the community" are her priorities, should voters give her another term.
Her focus if re-elected will include improved community consultation, advocating for a fully funded, world-class regional hospital, supporting a diverse arts and culture scene in Albury - including the introduction of a First Nations-led gallery - and the funding of youth-led initiatives, such as ones to improve their wellbeing and mental health needs.
Cr Kellahan, who described herself as a dedicated teacher and passionate community advocate, said she was more than ready to continue her "impactful" work.
Cr Kellahan, who declined a sitdown interview with The Border Mail, said the last council term was "the shortest in history".
"I have been lucky to serve this term with some passionate and experienced councillors, it has been a truly collegiate experience," Cr Kellahan said.
"I have been inspired by some amazing political female leaders, including Ashley Edwards, Cr King, Helen Haines, Cathy McGowan, Jacqui Hawkins, Kat Bennett, Kristy McBain and Amanda Cohn.
"I am now in a position to show others that women in politics is possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.