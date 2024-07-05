The heartbreaking call that shattered this Olympians hopes of an amazing record

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Andrew Hoy has been omitted from the Australian equestrian team for the 2024 Paris Games.
The 65-year-old Culcairn native was aiming to be selected for a record-extending ninth Olympic Games, starting in the French capital on July 26.
Hoy is the only Australian to have competed at eight Olympics, while three Olympians have been to nine Games and Canadian equestrian rider Ian Millar is the only athlete to feature in 10.
"From my first Olympic selection for the 1980 Games in Moscow - which ended with an Australian boycott of the Games and a team bronze medal at the 'Alternative Games' in Fontainebleau - to our campaign for the 2024 Games in Paris, this journey has been the 'ride of my life'," Hoy said in a statement on Instagram on Thursday, July 4.
"In numbers, this means eight Olympic Games, three gold, two silver and one bronze medal - on a personal note, my pages are filled with friendships in every part of the globe, the honour to have partnered with the most outstanding horses and respect for the wonderful people I have been lucky to work with.
"Over all these years in our beloved sport, I have experienced incredible highs and devastating lows and I would not be the competitive athlete that I am if I wasn't disappointed about my non-selection for the Australian team heading to Paris."
The Australian Olympic Committee revealed the nine athletes selected for the games on Thursday, July 4, with four debutants named.
Christopher Burton has replaced Hoy in the eventing team and will compete alongside Shane Rose and Kevin McNab.
Australia will compete with an all-female jumping team for the first time with Edwina Tops-Alexander joined by new faces Hilary Scott and Thaisa Erwin.
Simone Pearce, Will Matthew and Jayden Brown make up the dressage combination.
Hoy and his horse Vassily de Lassos have been named extended reserves for the Australian team.
While Equestrian Australia chair Christie Freeman didn't directly acknowledge Hoy, she said she was delighted to have had so many strong combinations compete for selection.
"We are incredibly proud of our athletes who have campaigned so hard to be chosen. All of them exemplify the strength, courage, resilience and determination our sport has been associated with for generations," she said.
"Each of our teams is a great representation of the nature of our sport, where men and women and experienced and youthful athletes all pit themselves against each other."
Hoy played a huge part in securing Australia silver in team eventing at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and won a bronze in the individual event to take his Olympic medal tally to six.
Hoy made his Olympic debut some 40 years ago at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and the only one he has missed since was Rio in 2016.
At 62, his silver and bronze at the Tokyo Games made him Australia's oldest Olympic medallist.
Hoy's three gold medals were in the team eventing at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Games.
When contacted by The Border Mail in 2021, Hoy's mother, Dorothy said with only a three-year wait to the Paris Games "it might be within his grasp."
Hoy will feature in the Australian Nations Cup team in Germany this weekend and continue training with Vassily de Lassos.
"We will do everything to be in the best possible shape to support the Australian team in our 'extended reserves' position, should we be needed," his statement read.
The Australian equestrian team for Paris 2024 is subject to an ongoing appeal by a non-nominated athlete in the dressage discipline.
Meanwhile, Albury's Lauren Jackson will learn on Sunday, July 7, if she will contest a fifth Olympic Games when Basketball Australia announces its final 12-player Opals squad.
With Australian Associated Press
