Border bank branch shrinking but staying in main street

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 7 2024 - 2:00pm
The former Cash Savers pawn shop on High Street in Wodonga will become the city's NAB branch from August 2024 as it downsizes from larger premises across the road. Picture by Mark Jesser
A major bank in Wodonga is downsizing its branch but will remain in the city's main street.

