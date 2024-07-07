Border bank branch shrinking but staying in main street

A major bank in Wodonga is downsizing its branch but will remain in the city's main street.
NAB Wodonga will move from its premises near the city's post office to the former Cash Savers pawn shop on the opposite side of the street.
The lease commenced on Monday, July 1, with a $1.73 million refurbishment of the smaller site under way as it prepares to open in August.
"This week, work began on relocating our new branch in Wodonga across the road from our existing branch on High Street. We can't wait to open the doors to our new branch next month," NAB retail customer executive for regional Victoria Jarrod Swanson said.
"We're hoping to keep disruptions to a minimum with only a few days of closure while we move our equipment over the road.
"The team are busy now chatting to customers to make sure they have access to everything they need during this time with the app, internet banking, Bank@Post with Australia Post on 196 High Street or at the Albury branch.
"We're spending $1.73 million upgrading the branch with new Smart ATMs, express business deposit and coin deposit machines all which will be available 24/7."
NAB did not confirm whether the move to a smaller branch would result in job losses or a reduction in services.
Leasing agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, said the move was consistent with many branch relocations from the big four banks in recent years.
"NAB have taken a long lease and will complete a full new fit-out in line with their national standards," he said.
"We are pleased to secure a tenant of this calibre for our clients."
