YOUR SAY: Development Victoria responds to Junction Place concerns

Like the Wodonga community, we at Development Victoria are keen to see the next stage of the development of Junction Place come to life. This project is regional Australia's largest urban renewal initiative, and for a development of this scale it is important we take the time to get it right.
While we anticipated getting developers in place late last year, this process has taken longer than expected but pleasingly we are now on track to make an announcement in coming weeks.
Throughout this time, we have engaged regularly and transparently with the Community Reference Group for the project, as well as council officers and councillors as we have moved through the very detailed and sensitive process. Appropriately, the process restricts what we can and can't talk about to ensure we give all parties the chance to participate fairly and for our assessment to also run its course in a fair and timely way.
We are excited for what the future holds and the opportunity to transform Junction Place into a thriving active precinct that community and visitors can enjoy for generations to come.
We want to thank the people of Wodonga for their patience and passion for this development, and also acknowledge members of the Junction Place Community Reference Group, who have been active in their support for the project and also provided us with robust, authentic feedback since establishment in early 2022.
Are you concerned about waste and recycling, climate change and its impact on your local community, shortages of public housing and housing in your community, your roads and ongoing strategic plans, energy, solar and micro batteries, trees and deforestation, carbon emissions and the move to zero emissions etc etc?
You have the opportunity to represent your ratepayers either individually or by representing the shire at committee meetings. You get the opportunity to support the recommendations of the shire directors, be it in master plans, road and footpath strategies, housing development and finance. You can be part of the future of your community, this is a unique opportunity at a critical time for us all. If you really care, stand for local government, you can be part of the future.
It wasn't surprising to see the negative response of Ms Ley and Mr McCormack to the release of Assange.
After all, Assange in WikiLeaks exposed some of the corruption and immorality in the destruction and mass murder committed in Iraq by the Coalition of the willing. Gleefully partnered in by Australia under the leadership of the Howard-led government of the day. For the unaware: There were never any "weapons of mass destruction". Just heaps of oil!
I read with amusement this week's letter headed Anniversary of Glenrowan siege in which Wangaratta solicitor John Suta claimed that the attempt to derail a police special train at Glenrowan in June 1880 was somehow linked to a plan to rob the Benalla banks to get funds "to bankroll Ned Kelly's romantic idea of the Republic of North-Eastern Victoria".
This preposterous claim was demolished in meticulous detail in my free downloadable 2018 book, Ned Kelly and the Myth of a Republic of North-Eastern Victoria, which is endorsed by some half a dozen of Australia's best academic historians.
It really is high time that this myth was put to bed at large. Its few remaining proponents need a Bex and a good lie down.
The push to abolish coal-fired power stations in favour of "renewables" is a road to economic disaster.
Those arguing against nuclear power say that it is more expensive than renewables. But, they don't tell us the true cost of producing solar and wind installations. Nor do they tell us the cost of all of the renewable installations that will have to be replaced about every 25 years. Already, electric cars have no resale value because buyers know that they will inevitably have to replace the batteries at vast cost.
Pumped hydro is another insane exercise in wasting power. The electric output of a pumped hydro scheme can be shown to be at least 20 per cent less than the energy required to pump the water - and this ignores the cost of building the system, its materials and maintenance.
A pumped hydro scheme assumes that you can derive a positive energy output from a perpetual motion system - which is impossible. We would be better off if the water pumps were used instead to generate electricity directly.
As we will be without adequate power in three years, wise citizens should begin to install petrol or diesel backup generators to power their homes now!
I agree with the June 22 letter by John Black and Paul James about Junction Place Wodonga. I submitted a letter on February 7, 2024, of a similar context.
The community reference group was formed in January 2023, first meeting was for February 2023 for a two-year term, with Susan Benedyka as an independent chair.
Well, what has she to say for herself or to the people of Wodonga? It seriously seems like the whole CRG was only a propaganda stunt orchestrated by Development Victoria with only eight months to go before the CRG is terminated.
In the meantime, businesses in the vicinity were promised follow-up development, what a load of rhetoric. Again where is a public voice from Wodonga Council?
We sit around getting older and the site is becoming more like something out of Gaza.
Many years ago there was a song titled Things Can Only Get Better but in this case I'm not too optimistic as there is growing evidence of neglect and incompetence.
For the big announcement "this is Australia's largest regional renewal initiative", Development Victoria should not be promoting themselves as a go-to group for regional cities in Victoria.
During a cost of living crisis the Allan government doubles or triples our land tax and locks us into their new tax rate for the next 10 years.
Why don't we call the Victorian COVID Debt Repayment Plan exactly what it is? "The Landowner-Funded Victorian Government Bailout."
In response to Father Peter's view that we should just give up on our cross-border health system, perhaps the solution is to fund it appropriately - there is no need to starve the heroine, she could be fed and resuscitated.
The importance of the cross-border health system is that it focuses on the whole of the community of the border area, instead of on state lines.
I don't believe we should be giving up, despite the impediments, to develop an approach, which transcends state parochialism.
Albury-Wodonga is one of the largest (in the top five) inland communities in Australia and the risk our community faces, if the cross-border health service is forced or set up to fail, is that Wodonga will be administered from Shepparton and Albury will be administered from Wagga.
Having learned no lessons from its public consultation for the Eastern Hill master plan and the Noreuil Park redevelopment, Albury Council has once again put the horse before the cart in its approach to the proposed 'improvements' to Australia Park.
Instead of bringing the community along on the decision-making journey, we are once again presented with detailed plans with no justification.
The webpage says the improvements are in response to 2017 community consultation that considered a very different concept plan for Australia Park. Apparently there is a 'high demand' for parking in the area, but there is no documentation to back up the need for 80 spaces. Realignment of the levee is captured in construction plans but there is no flood study to demonstrate how it will 'bolster' flood protection.
The revegetation plan for Oddies Creek is a 'back-of-the-envelope' effort. The website tells us that 22 trees would be lost but the first page of the arboriculture report says that the project would in fact remove 36 trees, while the fate of another 49 remains unknown.
Albury Council is currently preparing an Urban Forest Strategy that has as one of its main goals to value and protect the existing urban forest. It has endorsed the MOVE Integrated Transport Strategy that promotes active and sustainable modes of transport over car transport.
And yet council's idea of improving Australia Park is to pave paradise and put in a parking lot.
Since 2009 I have regularly travelled from Sydney to watch and support the annual Albury Gang Show production.
This time I not only watched their show (and they performed an awesome show in itself), but I finally joined as a member of Albury Gang Show (selling programs and souvenirs), incidentally marking 45 years since my father (Mike Richards) last performed with the Albury Gang Show in 1979.
I was delighted and humbled to receive my own Albury Gang Show scarf, thus making me a third-generation member of Albury Gang Show (my grandfather and his family having first joined the Albury Gang Show in 1968).
While I am still involved with the Cumberland Gang Show in Sydney, I'm very pleased to say Albury Gang Show is officially my "second home" for Gang Show theatre.
Incidentally, for anyone travelling to Sydney during the winter holidays the 2024 Cumberland Gang Show, Off the Record, will run at Riverside Parramatta from July 10 to 14. Tickets available via tickets.gangshow.asn.au.
