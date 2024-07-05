Child sex offender who abused two young girls found guilty of register breach

A "self absorbed" and unremorseful sex offender who targeted a girl aged eight and nine and a second young victim has been found guilty of a reporting obligation breach.
Keith Irvine Dudley was placed on the sex offender register in August 2017 after being found guilty of five counts of committing an indecent act with or in the presence of a child under 16 and a charge of sexually penetrating a child under 10.
Dudley was in his mid-30s at the time of the offending in the mid-1990s.
County Court Judge Frank Gucciardo jailed Dudley for three years in 2017 for the crimes and placed him on the sex offender register.
Those on the register must report various details to police including address changes, job changes and contact with children.
Dudley was charged by Wodonga police after failing to disclose his employment.
He admitted to police during a phone call on November 29, 2022, that he had worked at a Wodonga company and hadn't notified police, and was charged.
Dudley contested the charge in Wodonga court but was found guilty on July 4.
"I'm satisfied that Mr Dudley was a registerable sex offender," magistrate Ian Watkins said at the end of a short hearing.
"I'm further satisfied that pursuant to the statement of agreed facts, that he gained employment with a company ... and without reasonable excuse, he failed to report those facts to the chief commissioner of police."
Dudley told the court he had been an Army Reservist for 22 years and now sold belts at markets ahead of a planned retirement next year.
He still claimed the offences that he was jailed for never happened.
"I still say it's alleged, I don't say it's a proven incident that happened back in 1994," he said.
Mr Watkins noted there was no suggestion he had been in contact with children during his employment.
He fined Dudley $500 with conviction.
