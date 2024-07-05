The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Klemke's stepping out of comfort zone on and off the court this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 5 2024 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henty's Caitlin Klemke, 16, is enjoying her first A-grade netball season with the Swampies this year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Henty's Caitlin Klemke, 16, is enjoying her first A-grade netball season with the Swampies this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Caitlin Klemke may be the youngest A-grade Swampie, but the 16-year-old is taking her debut senior season all in her stride.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.