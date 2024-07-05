Klemke's stepping out of comfort zone on and off the court this season

Caitlin Klemke may be the youngest A-grade Swampie, but the 16-year-old is taking her debut senior season all in her stride.
After making the step up from the junior ranks this year, the goaler and midcourter is helping the club through what has already been one of their best seasons in recent memory.
But the talented teenager admits she had some jitters when she first took to the court in round one for the side's three-year drought breaking victory.
"I was really nervous, I think that's probably the biggest way to describe it, but I was very excited," she said.
"I was stoked to be part of it with all the girls who had been there with the three year drought, it was so cool to be a part of.
"All the girls are so supportive and encouraging and they're all so fun to hang out with."
The Klemke name is synonymous with the Swampies, with Caitlin and her five other siblings all representing the club they call home.
But the St Paul's College student is about to leave her comfort zone as she embarks on a once in a lifetime trip to Africa through Living Word Culcairn.
After hearing about the mission experience from other family members, Klemke decided it was time for her to make the journey.
"They've come back and told me all these stories and I thought I really want to go," she said.
"We'll go and visit the kids that we're supporting, play with them, and hear everyone's stories.
"I'm really excited, it will be a very good experience.
"It's very easy to get caught up in what we have, and just to see what they have and how they live and how happy they still are to have nothing will be a real eye-opener."
Klemke has timed the school holiday trip to perfection, with it coinciding with the Hume League's bye round.
"I actually don't miss a game, so it's worked out really well," she said.
Henty currently sits in fifth spot and will take on Murray Magpies for round 12.
The side will be hoping to keep their finals aspirations alive in a remarkable turnaround, after finishing the 2023 season on the bottom of the ladder.
"I think we're all kind of surprised with how well we're actually going this season," Klemke said.
"We feel like we have nothing to lose.
"We've obviously been at the bottom for a little while, so we're just going in and having a crack every week and seeing what we can actually do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.