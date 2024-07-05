What a wonderful weekend it will be for the Ovens and Murray league

Wodonga Raiders' superstar Cam Ellis-Yolmen incorporated his upbringing into the design of the club's Indigenous jumper.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League will host its third Indigenous Round on Saturday.
Originally from Adelaide, Ellis-Yolmen told The Border Mail last October his mother was part of the Stolen Generations and he has an Indigenous and Papuan New Guinean background.
"The design represents my journey to the Ovens and Murray," he said on Friday.
"Going from ocean to river and how the O and M brings people in and out but, more importantly to me, how the Wodonga Raiders welcomed me into their community."
Coincidentally, Ellis-Yolmen played for AFL club Adelaide and he will face former team-mate Eddie Betts, who will play for Wangaratta Rovers.
The prospect of the magical Betts on a sunny, 16 degree day should guarantee a strong crowd at Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval.
Teenager Franklin Murray-Wright designed Corowa-Rutherglen's jumper.
The 14-year-old plays for the Roos in the under 16s.
The design of the jumper represents a circular meeting place on the waterway on the Murray River at Corowa, which has occurred in the past, in the present and will into the future.
In the past, elders gathered on the land for corroboree, culture, dance, singing, storytelling and much more.
In the present, it represents a gathering point to support and to play football in the Ovens and Murray.
"I feel very proud to have been asked to design the Indigenous Round jumper," Franklin offered.
"When Corowa-Rutherglen Football Club runs out wearing the jumper, l feel so proud in being able to share a part of my heritage with them."
The Roos are away to North Albury.
North Albury committee member and lifelong Hoppers' supporter Jade Clements and his sons - Jefferson, Johnathan and Kylin - designed the jumper.
Jade explains the jumper's design.
"Johnathan is my middle son and eight years old and he drew the artwork and is responsible for the finished product," he offered.
"Although we were all born and live on Wiradjuri Country, we are Gomoroi people.
"The Bogong Moth that sits on the front where the V would usually sit has significant meaning to the Albury area.
"The moths would spawn up on Gomoroi country around Mt Kuputar and surrounding ranges.
"They would then fly in the spring down through the Albury area, to Mt Bogong in the Victorian High Country.
"Tribes would come from all areas of the state, including Gomoroi people, and meet at Mungabareena reserve.
"The men would then make the trek to Mt Bogong and collect the moths and bring them back down for all to feast on.
"The moth represents the connection between our country, Gomoroi Country, and the country we live on, Wiradjuri Country.
"The moth also represents "A Journey" and relates to the journey our club is on currently.
"The river you can see on the front represents Noreuil Park and the Murray River in Albury and to the north of the river on the front you will see a meeting place, which represents Bunton Park, home of the North Albury Football Netball Club, and all the men and women who make up our great club.
"The animal tracks leading to the meeting place represents each individual's own journey to our club.
"The star on the left with the woman symbol inside it, above the river, represents my grandmother and the boys' great grandmother looking down on us.
"On the back of the jumper you will see the continuation of the Murray River and above that, representations of Mt Kupatar and Mt Bogong, which is representation of "Journey".
"Below the river is our Gomoroi Totem, the Sand Goanna.
"This represents me and my boys, our people and family.
"In summary, this jumper represents my family, our club and our journey as a club.
"It represents where our club has come from and where we are going.
"It represents everyone involved in our club and their own journeys, which have brought us all together as a club and a family.
"It represents our Gomoroi tribe and represents the beautiful Wiradjuri country on which our club is situated on and has been situated on since 1937."
And starting on Saturday, North Albury will honour the Murray family during every Indigenous Round home game by naming the senior football best on ground the 'Murray Family Best on Ground Award'.
And Wiradjuri artists Darcy Hennessy (football jumpers) and Darren Wighton (netball bibs) designed Lavington's outfits.
The emu tracks on the jumper lead down to a large meeting place where food is gathered, connecting the two communities, which serve as sources of food, cultural spirituality and peace.
The presence of snakes, rivers and surrounding communities reflect the environment and community life of Albury and its neighbouring areas.
The Sand Goanna, or Gugaa, holds profound significance among the Wiradjuri people, serving as their totem, defining their existence and embodies deep cultural meaning.
On the back of the jumper, the river on both sides symbolizes how the Wiradjuri community relied on it as a primary source of food, through hunting and gathering, which was crucial to their existence.
The presence of other animals symbolize the wildlife within the community and represents the community's strength.
The connecting circles on each side symbolizes the pathways that local people used to reach specific hunting spots and communities.
The letters on the netball bibs highlight the Murray River, with the Wiradjuri line design reflecting our connection to the country.
The red and pink background is a Wiradjuri representation of the surrounding hills.
Lavington will host Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.