'Untouchable' fantasy fell apart after he finally tackled his drug problem

Illicit drugs had taken such a hold on a Wodonga man that "he might have felt untouchable" when he was using.
That feeling had passed though, defence lawyer Tim Hemsley has told a magistrate, now that he had begun on the path to rehabilitation.
The remark was made during a sentencing hearing for Lincoln Andrew Thomas Toth-Cardwell, who was recently returned to custody after breaching a curfew condition on his bail.
Toth-Cardwell was due to be sentenced in Albury Local Court this week, but his matters now won't be finalised until his case goes before the Deniliquin Local Court on Friday, July 12.
The 28-year-old committed a string of crimes, including dealing in methamphetamine, committing a break-in on a South Albury health care business and twice defrauding a government relief program for flood victims.
Mr Hemsley submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that it was a significant point in Toth-Cardwell's favour that NSW Community Corrections had not found his client unsuitable for doing unpaid community work.
He said the usual position was that this was not an option for offenders with mental health and/or illicit drug issues.
Mr Hemsley said this demonstrated the progress made by Toth-Cardwell in tackling his addiction.
He put to the court that an intensive corrections order - a period of custody served in the community - would be an appropriate sentence for Toth-Cardwell as it would place him under supervision for a lengthy period of time.
"He only did (his crimes) because he needed to get his drugs."
Mr Hemsley said if the court decided that nothing than full-time jail was required then he submitted that - again, for purposes of rehabilitation - Toth-Cardwell have a lengthy period on parole.
Toth-Cardwell previously pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, dispose of stolen property, four driving while disqualified charges, been carried in a stolen conveyance, possess property stolen outside of NSW, dangerous driving, aggravated break and enter, attempted disposal of stolen property and two charges of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
Toth-Cardwell's offending includes defrauding the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment for $2000, after falsely claiming he lost property to flooding - first at Penrith in Sydney and then at Seymour.
He had never lived at either location.
Toth-Cardwell also gave a stolen Ford Falcon station wagon to a man to settle a $150 debt and admitted during a phone call to a woman that he couldn't text back because he was driving, despite being under a licence ban.
He sold 25 grams of methamphetamine across 20 deals, between June 28 and October 11, 2023.
