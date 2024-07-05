Indigenous Round holds a special place for Albury's Mat Walker

Forward Mat Walker combined with niece Jasmine Walker to design Albury's football jumpers and netball skirts for Saturday's Indigenous Round in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
Mat Walker explained the design.
"Albury Football Club has a proud and rich history," he said.
"The jumper design recognises the First Nations people that have played for our club.
"The centrepiece to this drawing is the meeting place, the coming together of our players, past and present.
"Each animal represents our current Indigenous players totems on their journey to create their own legacy and history for this club.
"The slash represents the mighty Murray River, a special place for our people, which holds so much history for our local areas."
Walker, a Yorta Yorta man, was delighted to have the opportunity to co-design.
"It's given an opportunity to represent our people, our culture and my family on a very special Round that helps start conversations," he explained.
"Being able to design this, alongside my niece, which will be worn for years to come, makes me very proud."
Albury is away to Lavington in a crucial game for both clubs.
Wangaratta Rovers' jumper was designed by Kamilya White.
The design depicts the significance of the country, within and surrounding Wangaratta.
More specifically, the two outer stripes represent both the Ovens and King Rivers which intersect at the bottom, referencing the city's geography.
This concept is further portrayed by the 'meeting place' symbol within the focal hawk, highlighting the key role that the club plays in bringing the community together.
The centred stripe tributes these individuals, including club members, players and supporters.
Additionally, to further celebrate First Nations cultures and the special role they play, the names of the club's three First Nations players are also credited.
The meeting place in the centre of the hawk brings it altogether for the community, players and supporters through sport-football.
Rovers are away to Corowa-Rutherglen.
Wodonga's Indigenous Round artist title is Connection to Country, while Johnny Murray is the artist.
The artwork pays respect to the Duduroa people, the original custodians of the Wodonga area.
The Duduroa Nation have strong links to the stone and rock, hence the stone axes and spearhead depicted in the artwork.
The circles and squiggly line present Albury-Wodonga and the mighty Murray River
The fish are Murray cod, very significant to this area and are our most prized native fish.
The weaving represents our fish traps and how the fish was originally caught.
The Bulldogs have seven First Nations players across the under 14 and under 17 netball teams.
Wodonga will host Wangaratta.
Wangaratta's Indigenous clothing sums up Yirradwor - Magpie.
Once there was a Pangerang family, who had mischievous twin boys.
The elders of the clan told the parents they must paint white ochre onto the back of one maldiga (boy), so everyone could tell them apart.
One day, the clan joined a neighbouring clan for a meeting and corroboree and discovered the neighbouring elders were having similar issues with twin girls.
The neighbouring elders decided to paint the back of one meegay (girl) with white ochre.
Years later, the boys met the girls.
It was love at first sight and they asked to marry.
Eventually the elders decided the twins could marry, however the white-backed ones were to marry each other and were to keep their backs painted with white ochre until the elders of both clans were satisfied they could be trusted to behave.
After the two sets of twins married, their mischievous ways began to reappear, only this time it was double trouble.
This almost caused a war between the clans. Just as the first boondithurra (spear) was about to fly, a dark cloud filled with tumbarumba (thunder) and Mikkee (lightning) suddenly appeared above and Byamee himself stepped down from it.
He stared at both sets of twins, reached out and grabbed the white-backed couple with one murra (hand) and the black-backed couple with the other, holding them high so everyone could see.
Byamee told the white-backed couple to stay to the south and west, and the black-backed couple to stay north and east. Then he threw them into the sky and away they flew.
He had changed them into Yirradwor (magpies).
If you are ever travelling south west towards Bendigo, you will notice all the magpies have black backs until you reach a town called Goornong.
From then on, you will notice all the magpies have white backs. Now you know why!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.