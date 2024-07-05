Talks take the pulse of health services

A new Border hospital was on the agenda when four of our region's mayors headed to Canberra yesterday.
The leaders of Albury, Wodonga, Indigo and Federation councils met with Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride, as Anthony Bunn reports.
This 20-minute conversation came ahead of tomorrow's Better Border Health hospital forum at The Cube in Wodonga, which will call for a pause to the planned Albury hospital upgrade.
Whatever your view on the best way forward, I'm sure we all agree Albury-Wodonga deserves a hospital that's fit for purpose.
Moving from health to crime, Border police officers have been busy this week, arresting 22 people during a blitz targeting drugs, weapons, vapes and illegal tobacco. Those charged include a man who allegedly runs multiple vape Border stores and a well-known former footballer.
Our headlines below include news from sport, court and our community, thanks for taking the time to read.
Enjoy your Saturday!
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
