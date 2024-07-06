Victorian-style property sells for less than a million in two minutes

More than 50 people gathered at a quiet, tree-lined street in Albury on Saturday to watch the auction of a four-bedroom Victorian-style red brick home.
It took just over two minutes for three bids to be cast and the home to be sold under the hammer.
After auctioneer Nicholas Clark called for a first bid just after midday on July 6, he lamented how quiet the street was: "No one ever wants to be first - we all want to be last. If I fail to receive any bidding I'll simply pass the property in and go into negotiations, it'll be open slather."
From the silence came a call: "900", prompting Mr Clark to invite further bids of $10,000.
When a man asked if he could bid $5000 above, it was accepted and the property was sitting at $905,000.
But then came the clincher from a third bidder: "920".
"We're at $920,000 we will be selling at $920,000 - once at 920, twice, are we all done? We will be selling, selling, selling ... sold."
The Tribune Street home, just off Young Street, has two bathrooms, car parking for four vehicles, and is close to schools and the CBD.
Earlier, another four-bedroom house in West Albury was passed in without a vendor bid being placed, but sold within half an hour after negotiations for an undisclosed amount.
