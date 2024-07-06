Hay claims inaugural award as Hoppers hold on against Roos

North Albury defender Grace Hay has become the first recipient of the Murray Family Best on Ground Award for her efforts in the Hoppers' victory against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
The home side led at every break during the high intensity, physical clash at Bunton Park, holding on to triumph 53-41.
In its inaugural year, the award aims to recognise the contribution of the Murray family at North Albury and will be handed out at every Indigenous Round fixture played at Bunton Park.
Hay played a crucial role in the Hoppers' defensive line-up, matching up against Roos' playing coach Sophie Hanrahan, who landed 28 goals before finishing the game in goal defence.
After falling short in a close battle against Wangaratta last round, Hoppers' captain Sophia Kohlhagen admitted it was pleasing to see her side close out the fiery clash.
"It was a very tough and physical game, but I feel like everyone played their part and we played a full solid four quarters, which was good to see," she said.
"There was lots of noise from the crowd and it did feel a bit like a finals game, which was exciting."
Lily Kelly slotted 35 goals for the Hoppers, Kohlhagan landed seven and Kealey Moore shot 11 as the trio continue to collaborate in the side's attacking end this season.
"Kealey, Lily and I can slot in at any time of the game and we all know where each other are, which makes it easier for us and for the midcourters feeding in as well," Kohlhagen said.
Indiana Frauenfelder contributed eight goals to the Roos' tally, while Eloise Black stepped up into goal shooter in the last term to convert five.
Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury now both sit on eight wins apiece to round out the league's A-grade top five, with the Roos just ahead on percentage.
"It's exciting to see what we'll be able to do in the last few games and what can happen, which is exciting," Kohlhagen said.
North Albury's Charlotte Murray addressed the crowd and players prior to the game in recognition of Indigenous Round.
Elsewhere, there were several close contests, with two matches decided by just two goals.
Wodonga almost claimed the upset of the season, just falling short to Wangaratta 50-52 at Martin Park, while at JC Lowe Oval, the Pigeons got over the line 48-46 against the Saints.
Daisy O'Kane led the way with 40 goals for the Saints, while youngster Kaleisha Pell slotted 38 goals for the Pigeons.
Lavington secured a much-needed second win of the season, which sees them lifted from the bottom of the ladder after defeating Albury 43-37.
And Wodonga Raiders has continued its strong form with a 41-59 win against Wangaratta Rovers, with Shaylah House landing 12 goals in her 100th game at the club.
Emily Stewart (23) and Taylor Donelan (24) made up the remainder of the victors' total, while Sami Kreltszheim was accurate for the Rovers with 25 goals from 29 attempts.
After 12 rounds, the top five consists of Wangaratta, Wodonga Raiders, Yarrawonga, Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury.
