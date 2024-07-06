Woman injured, taken to hospital after two-vehicle smash at Lavington

Police, an ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle smash on Saturday afternoon.
The cars collided at Lavington just after 3pm on July 6, at the T-junction of Urana Road and McDonald Road next to the Urana Road Oval.
One woman was sent to Albury hospital for observation.
Phil Bradley, at the scene waiting for a tow truck, said his partner Shar Micallef told him she was driving the silver sedan travelling south down Urana Road when the collision happened.
"I wasn't involved in the crash, I just got a call after, so I don't really know the full details of how the crash happened," Mr Bradley said. "Shar is OK, no cuts or bruises, but whiplash - she's been taken to hospital just to be sure. She's pretty shaken up.
"The silly thing is, the air bag didn't go off - you'd think with a smack like that it would go off, wouldn't you?"
Police investigations are continuing.
