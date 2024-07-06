Game decided in the last five minutes as Tigers muster a late surge

It all came down to the last five minutes of the game for the Tigers and Spiders.
In what was a nail-biting encounter between the second and third placed sides at Howlong on Saturday, Osborne was able to find a late surge in the dying minutes to close out the game 55-50.
In a physical contest, just one goal separated the sides at each break as the game ebbed and flowed, with the Spiders taking a narrow lead at half time.
Osborne then edged in front for a one goal advantage heading into the last quarter, as the sides went goal for goal in a thrilling round 12 contest.
The home side came out strong with their defensive pressure in the hopes of making amends against the reigning premiers, but the Tigers proved too strong.
Osborne co-coach Sara Schneider pinpointed her side's "full court structures and attacking play" as key factors in the win.
"The whole team worked well together, but Abbey O'Connell was outstanding through the midcourt and Emily McPherson was strong in the shooting circle," she said.
Osborne has retained second spot after dropping just one game this season, while Howlong remains in third place with nine wins.
"We're taking one week at a time and working on team versatility and full court structures," Schneider said.
In other games, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla narrowly got over the line against Culcairn 35-36 in what was almost the upset of the round.
Jindera remains undefeated after defeating Holbrook 31-56, Henty toppled Murray Magpies 32-47, BB Saints got the better of CDHBU 53-60, and Lockhart was able to close out a tight battle against Billabong Crows 45-47.
After 12 rounds, the top six reads Jindera, Osborne, Howlong, Henty, Holbrook, Lockhart.
