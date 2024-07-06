The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury's Josh Minogue jumps to the top of the goalkicking ladder

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 6 2024 - 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Josh Minogue now leads the Doug Strang Medal race with 48 goals after 12 rounds.
North Albury's Josh Minogue now leads the Doug Strang Medal race with 48 goals after 12 rounds.

North Albury forward Josh Minogue leads the Doug Strang Medal race after booting seven goals in the 105-point caning of Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.