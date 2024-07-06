North Albury's Josh Minogue jumps to the top of the goalkicking ladder

North Albury forward Josh Minogue leads the Doug Strang Medal race after booting seven goals in the 105-point caning of Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Minogue had double-figure shots at goal as the Hoppers rebounded from the heartache of a gut-wrenching loss to Wangaratta with a 19.18 (132) to 4.3 (27) demolition.
"Their key defender (Ryan Eyers) played VFL, so he got a pretty good match-up and made the most of it," coach Tim Broomhead suggested of Minogue.
Eyers has been outstanding for the winless Roos and played interleague football in May, but with the home side constantly on the attack, it's virtually impossible for one defender to stop an avalanche of goals.
Boom Wangaratta forward Callum Moore was forced to miss the team's game against Wodonga with a knee injury, allowing Minogue to snatch the goalkicking lead. He now has 48, while Moore is two behind.
Interestingly, despite its second biggest win of the season, Broomhead wasn't satisfied.
"We didn't do a lot well, we didn't play well, to be honest," he offered.
"It was pretty disappointing with a few things we did, but obviously it's good to have a good win and not play our best footy."
Broomhead's brutal honesty shows just how far the Hoppers have come under his leadership over the past 18 months.
Wooden spooners in 2022 and looking to break a nine-year finals drought, North has had few triple-figure wins in that time, so the fact it hammered the visitors and the coach demands more is one of the reasons the club should snap that top five drought.
Captain George Godde and fellow rugged on-baller Cayden Winter continued their terrific form from the Wangaratta game, while Archer Gardiner also impressed with two goals.
Sam Dunstan was the Roos only multiple goalkicker with two, while his brother Nathan and Brady Morton featured.
