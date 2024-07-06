Swans stage stunning late comeback against reigning premier

Reigning premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek's undefeated run has come to an end at the hands of the Swans in a thrilling top of the table clash.
Chiltern trailed the Hawks at every turn and were down by six goals heading into the last quarter, but the visitors were able to find something special in the dying minutes to claim a one goal victory at Tangambalanga on Saturday, 35-36.
"The girls are pretty ecstatic, I was very proud of them. We had a great last quarter," Swans' coach Georgia Thomas said.
The game was decided in the last five minutes as the determined Swans found momentum.
"It was a bit of a comeback win, which gives us confidence knowing that if we're down we can bring it back," Thomas said.
"A lot of the girls coming into it were quite nervous.
"We all go into games nervous, but there was that extra feel knowing that last time we could have got over the line but we let ourselves down a bit.
"We knew that if we took our opportunities then we'd hopefully get over the line."
Brigitte Murphy and Ruby Gillard were strong defensively for Chiltern, while Kiewa-Sandy Creek was without two of its midcourt players, Gabby Robinson and Kate Worsteling.
Zoe Rae shot 22 goals, while Thomas landed 14 for the victors.
At the other end of the court, Haylee Penny finished the game with 23 goals, with Georgia Attree shooting 12.
