Young gun and veteran shine as the Pigeons look towards 'Wang' humdinger

Yarrawonga's rapidly rising defensive pillar and a rejuvenated veteran forward spearheaded a final quarter onslaught to topple Myrtleford by 39 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Leigh Williams kicked five goals, while Ned Pendergast was strong at the back in the home 11.11 (77) to 5.8 (38) win.
The premiers led by only seven points at three-quarter time, 38 to 31, in a strangely low-scoring game in perfect winter conditions.
But with an upset possible, Yarrawonga launched away, kicking 6.3 to 1.1.
Williams, 34, retains third spot in the Doug Strang Medal, moving to 39 goals after 12 rounds to trail North Albury's Josh Minogue (48) and Wangaratta's Callum Moore (46).
The 2022 Doug Strang medallist, Williams has booted 12 goals in the last three weeks to feature in the best.
Twenty-one-year-old Pendergast has been in the best seven times this season.
The Howe brothers - Lach and Dan - continued their strong form, along with energetic on-ballers Harry Wheeler and Perry Lewis-Smith.
Representative defender Zac Pethybrige was terrific for the Saints, Matt Munro bounced back to somewhere near his best form after he was hampered by injury against North Albury last month, while teenager Ashton McPherson also played well.
After losing their first five games, the Saints have won four of their last seven and, depending on injuries, will start slight favourites at home to Lavington in round 13.
The Pigeons, meantime, are away in what many see as the grand final preview against Wangaratta.
