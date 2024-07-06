SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 12
FOOTBALL
Wang. Rovers 18.20 (128) def Wod. Raiders 8.6 (54)
Nth. Albury 19.18 (132) def Corowa-Ruth 4.3 (27)
Wodonga 10.8 (68) lost to Wangaratta 11.9 (75)
Yarrawonga 11.11 (77) def Myrtleford 5.8 (38)
Lavington 9.6 (60) lost to Albury 14.13 (97)
NETBALL
Wang. Rovers 41 lost to Wod. Raiders 58
Nth. Albury 53 def Corowa-Ruth 41
Wodonga 50 lost to Wangaratta 52
Yarrawonga 48 def Myrtleford 46
Lavington 43 def Albury 37
ROUND 12
CDHBU 22.15 (147) def Brock-Burrum 5.5 (35)
Howlong 5.6 (36) lost to Osborne 15.11 (101)
Culcairn 8.6 (54) lost to RWW Giants 19.12 (126)
Bill. Crows 8.5 (53) lost to Lockhart 9.13 (67)
Magpies 7.3 (45) lost to Henty 19.13 (127)
Holbrook 12.12 (84) def Jindera 5.6 (36)
ROUND 13
Beechworth 10.8 (68) lost to Yackandandah 16.10 (106)
Kiewa-SC 8.11 (59) lost to Chiltern 12.7 (79)
Wahgunyah 13.4 (82) lost to Mitta Utd 23.19 (157)
Thurgoona 15.9 (99) def Rutherglen 10.7 (67)
Barnawartha 27.18 (180) def Dederang-MB 2.0 (12)
Tallangatta 11.16 (82) def Wod. Saints 11.10 (76)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.