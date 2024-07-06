Roos storm to the top of the ladder after notching 11th straight win

EMERGING force Yackandandah arguably clinched its biggest home and away victory in more than a decade after claiming the prized scalp of previous ladder leaders Beechworth at Beechworth on Saturday.
The Roos ensured the Bushrangers' 11-match winning streak came to a screeching halt and highlighted their undeniable flag credentials with a 16.10 (106) to 10.8 (68) win.
Make no mistake, after making the preliminary final last season the Roos have stormed to the top of the ladder and have stamped themselves as a genuine flag contender.
To highlight the tight nature of the competition the Bushrangers slipped from first to third after only losing their second match of the season.
Reigning premier Chiltern moved to second after it proved too strong for Kiewa-Sandy Creek in a replay of last year's epic grand final.
Heading into this weekend's bye only percentage separates Yackandandah, Chiltern and Beechworth who all boast an 11-2 record after 13 rounds in what shapes as a tantalising finals series.
Yackandandah co-coach Justin Maybury felt the Roos were starting to find form in the countdown to finals after also accounting for league powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek the previous round.
"I thought that was a similar performance to what we produced last weekend against Kiewa and fairly consistent," Maybury said.
"We don't rely on a standout performance from a few individuals to get our wins, we rely on playing as a team.
"We feel if we play as a team, we can keep getting the results that we are after.
"It was a big occasion for Beechworth today with Kayde Surrey reaching his 200-match milestone and he has been a star of the competition for a long time now.
"So we knew they would be up and about and throw everything at us to try and get a win for one of their most loyal players.
"They seized the momentum early and were five goals up early in the second-quarter.
"But we didn't panic and waited until we got our opportunities and started to take them and were able to turn things around."
The Roos looked the better side early but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard after kicking five straight behinds.
The Bushrangers kicked the first goal of the match at the 15-minute mark when Lachie Armstrong converted and finished the term with a flurry, booting a further three goals.
The home side had the momentum after also booting the first goal of the second term to establish a 28-point lead.
Bailey Glass booted the visitors' first goal of the match at the seven minute mark.
But some undisciplined play by the Bushrangers mid-way through the second term helped spark a stunning turnaround by the Roos.
The Bushrangers were awarded a free kick in defence and cleared the ball into their attacking 50m.
But the umpire paid a controversial free kick to the Roos after a few Bushranger players remonstrated.
The Roos kicked a crucial goal and then wrestled back the momentum with four goals to Sam McKenzie, Nick Donaghey, Ethan Roach and Casey George in the final five minutes of the term.
Suddenly the Roos had a nine point lead and all the momentum at the main break.
They were never seriously challenged in the second-half, booting nine goals to four to eventually win by 38-points.
Casey George, Nick Donaghey and Sam McKenzie were outstanding for the Roos.
Donaghey proved to be the most damaging forward on the ground with five goals while Armstrong booted four for the Bushrangers to be among his side's best.
Bushrangers coach Tom Cartledge, Clancy Ellett and Brenton Surrey were also four-quarter contributors.
After losing to Beechworth in round 2, the Roos are now on an 11-match winning streak and are ladder leaders with five rounds remaining.
However, Maybury was keeping a lid on their finals expectations as the Roos strive to snap a premiership drought stretching back to 2000.
"Yes it was a good win but we are not getting ahead of ourselves and are just trying to play the best we can as a unit each week," he said.
"As you can see, it is a tight-knit group which is fairly young.
"For us it is just about improving week to week, no matter who we come up against.
"I guess after today we will be talked about as flag favourites but the top-four is extremely tight and you have got three sides with a 11-2 record and a powerhouse like Kiewa in fourth.
"So any talk of flag favouritism is a bit premature at this stage."
