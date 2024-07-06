He's not a big-name player, but was excellent in a frenetic final quarter

Wangaratta defender Tyler Norton produced a handful of match-turning moments in a thrilling comeback win over a gutsy Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The visitors trailed by 17 points at half-time, but for the second successive week stormed home to claim an 11.9 (75) to 10.8 (68) victory.
"It was a tale of two halves, in the first they were well and truly better than us, particularly the second quarter around the contest, their defence had more pressure around the footy," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid offered.
"We didn't bring that in the second quarter, but we turned it around in the third, we played some good footy and in the end held on for another quality win."
Wangaratta trailed North Albury by 22 points with 13 minutes left in the wet weather in round 11, but kicked four goals to steal a thriller.
Prior to that, the Pies had played five games with a margin of 12 points or less and lost them all.
The fact last year's preliminary finalists are now learning to win the tight games, and still have a stack of top-liners to return in early August, will concern every opposition.
A 'busted' Wodonga was missing a host of stars, including co-coach Jack O'Sullivan, who's out for the rest of the year after shoulder surgery, although Wangaratta was without the league's best player Callum Moore.
"Cal had a grumbly knee during the game last week, he probably could have played, but we erred on the side of, let's get him right for the remainder of the year, rather than carrying something," Reid suggested.
In Moore's absence, who led the Doug Strang Medal heading into the game, Michael Newton booted four goals.
"'Juice' had probably his best game, so I'm really happy with the way he played," Reid praised.
Jessie Smith booted two to also feature, while Norton was outstanding under pressure.
"Tyler Norton's last quarter was phenomenal, he had some really big moments, winning a couple of important one-on-ones," Reid enthused.
Nick Richards, who returned after missing North Albury, had a cracking game with 20-plus touches, while Harry Smart was also terrific.
Michael Driscoll had one of of his best games for Wodonga, Charlie Morrison and Josh Mathey were electric, while Ollie Greenhill also featured as his family became the first father-son combination in club history to play 100 senior games. David Greenhill played 133 games in the 1980s and 90s.
The injury-decimated Bulldogs have now lost five straight games to fall a win out of the top five, but they should beat the bottom two in the next fortnight and have shown enough in recent weeks, under extreme duress, to indicate they remain a genuine finals contender.
