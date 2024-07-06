Eddie Betts kicks five goals and leaves fans with a lifelong memory

Wangaratta Rovers' debutant Eddie Betts streeted away with best on ground honours as the club celebrated the Ovens and Murray Football League's Indigenous Round on Saturday.
Thirty-seven-year old Betts kicked five goals, including an incredible banana from the boundary for his last, in the 18.20 (128) to 8.6 (54) home caning of Wodonga Raiders.
The former Carlton and Adelaide superstar, who played 350 games over 17 seasons, has a family connection to the Hawks.
"Eddie dominated, it wasn't just an appearance game, he was best on," Rovers' coach Sam Murray enthused.
It was a significant and proud day for the Hawks, with stalwart Shane Gaston also playing his 300th club game.
"I know he doesn't like to be paid and he plays for the love of the club," Murray praised.
"It's a phenomenal effort by someone who's going to go down as an absolute legend."
The ruckman, who turns 36 on July 17, has played 231 senior games, along with 34 and 35 in the reserves and under 18s respectively.
Apart from man of the moment Betts and milestone man Gaston (two goals), Betts' former Carlton team-mate Lochie O'Brien and Samuel Cattapan were also outstanding, while Dylan Wilson chipped in with three goals.
The visitors' Cooper Smith, Jason Burke and Cam Ellis-Yolmen kicked two majors apiece, with Ned Conway and Archer Scammell in strong form.
