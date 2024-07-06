The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Eddie Betts kicks five goals and leaves fans with a lifelong memory

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 7 2024 - 9:57am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Betts lines up for first first game for Wangaratta Rovers during Indigenous Round. Picture by Kurt Hickling - Wangaratta Chronicle
Eddie Betts lines up for first first game for Wangaratta Rovers during Indigenous Round. Picture by Kurt Hickling - Wangaratta Chronicle

Wangaratta Rovers' debutant Eddie Betts streeted away with best on ground honours as the club celebrated the Ovens and Murray Football League's Indigenous Round on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.