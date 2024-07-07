The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Eddie Betts, a human highlights reel, could we see more of him in O and M?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Betts kicked five goals for Wangaratta Rovers against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by Kurt Hickling - Wangaratta Chronicle
Eddie Betts kicked five goals for Wangaratta Rovers against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by Kurt Hickling - Wangaratta Chronicle

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray has hinted Eddie Betts may be back after a sublime performance in the Ovens and Murray Football League's Indigenous Round on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.