Eddie Betts, a human highlights reel, could we see more of him in O and M?

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray has hinted Eddie Betts may be back after a sublime performance in the Ovens and Murray Football League's Indigenous Round on Saturday.
Originally slated as a one-off appearance, the 37-year-old guaranteed the league's third Indigenous Round was the best, kicking five goals, including a miracle banana off his left foot from the boundary in front of a bumper crowd.
"There's a pocket (at WJ Findlay Oval) where our under 18s sit and we had a big crowd there, Eddie went to snap on his right, the (opposition) player went to smother, Eddie draws back on his left, the player falls over and he bananas it from the pocket, 20m out, the crowd erupted," Murray explained.
Betts' appearance realistically attracted another 2000 fans.
Although official crowd numbers aren't recorded during the home and away season, it's fair to suggest the match between second-placed Rovers and second-bottom Raiders would have registered around 400, even through it was an ideal winter's day.
Instead, the game had a finals-type crowd, with last year's five finals, excluding the decider, averaging 2380.
"He's upstairs now, he's absolutely crowded at the moment," Murray explained.
"We (the team) were trying to get a photo with Eddie, but a lot of people ran onto the ground."
The match had a 'Brendan Fevola' feel, with the Carlton forward and a team-mate of Betts wowing the league during a four-year stint at Yarrawonga from 2012.
Betts, who retired after the 2021 season with 218 games at the Blues - he wore the No. 19 he owned at Carlton - and 132 with Adelaide, has weekend work commitments with Fox Footy.
"The line before we sung the song was, 'Eddie quits Fox Footy'," Murray laughed.
"But he may have said in the room after the game, 'I'll see where things sit'.
"There's nothing formal, but Eddie's a Rovers contracted player, we'll work to see if there's a chance we can get him, but we understand he has commitments with Fox Footy and he has a family, but we would naturally open our doors for him, at any time."
Murray, who played 13 games with Collingwood in 2018-2019, raved about Betts, who's a four-time AFL goal of the year winner, booting 640 and even had 'Eddie's pocket' named after him at Adelaide Oval.
"It's one thing to play alongside him, but to watch what he did was phenomenal, he kicked five goals six (behinds), he took 'hangers', his banana was amazing."
