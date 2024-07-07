The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brookers and Tigers emerge as the most likely grand finalists

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay has got his side well placed in the countdown to finals with a 10-2 record.
Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay has got his side well placed in the countdown to finals with a 10-2 record.

Holbrook and Osborne look destined to clash in the second semi-final for a third year in a row after the Brookers notched their tenth win of the season against Jindera at Holbrook on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.