Brookers and Tigers emerge as the most likely grand finalists

Holbrook and Osborne look destined to clash in the second semi-final for a third year in a row after the Brookers notched their tenth win of the season against Jindera at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Brookers are two games clear in second spot with six rounds remaining and once again appear the Tigers' biggest threat as they strive to claim back-to-back flags.
Both sides went into the clash missing several key players but it was the Brookers' superior depth that came to the fore in the 12.12 (84) to 5.6 (36) victory.
Young rucks Jayden Hucker and Tom Findley had an enthralling battle all day to emerge as their sides best player.
Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay said it took until the final quarter to break open the contest after they booted five goals to none.
"It was a bit of a scrap for the first three-quarters and Jindera were still within striking distance at the last change," Mackinlay said.
"But we were able to wear them down in that final-quarter and get the win in the end.
"We kicked five goals but the scoreboard probably wasn't a true reflection of how tight a contest it was.
"Our ability to run the game out was probably the most pleasing aspect of the win."
The Bulldogs have now lost three of their past four matches to slide from second to fourth on the ladder and out of contention for the prized double chance in September.
The Brookers welcomed back key defender Andrew Dear who had been missing since round 9 and was handed the match-up on Bulldogs match-winner Trent Castles.
Castles, who was kept goalless for one of the rare times during his stellar career last weekend against Lockhart was once again well held to finish with the solitary major.
Co-coach Josh Jones, Cody Hewat, Will Holmes and Joshua Kable were other four-quarter performers for the Brookers.
"Dear did a good job on Castles in restricting him to one goal," Mackinlay said.
"But I thought our midfielders and half-back also did a good job in restricting the supply to Castles.
"But Andrew has been reliable all season and did another fantastic job for us on that line of defence.
"We are mindful Jindera were missing some big names but we were well below full-strength as well.
"I will concede their outs might have outweighed ours a little bit.
"But Jindera has got a fair bit of depth and still had a decent side out on the park and they definitely had a crack.
"You can see the way that they want to play and Mackie has got them well drilled and they will be a completely different side if we cross paths during September when they are full-strength."
