Bra-vo! Retirement beckons for Wodonga's only lingerie store owner

After facing a store fire, bushfires and a global pandemic, a Border lingerie store owner will be closing her doors for the last time.
Anne Lafferty first opened House of Lingerie in Wodonga 18 years ago to fill a gap in the market, but now she plans to enjoy retirement.
"The business has served its purpose," she said.
"I've met some wonderful retailers, I've had wonderful customers, but this chapter is now closing.
"I've got some apprehensions but I'm not worried about what I am going into, it's an open book.
"Let's open it up and see what happens."
She started the business in 2006 after noticing a gap in the market for lingerie on the Border.
"There was nothing around, nothing in the industry for females that are above the Ds and double Ds," she said.
"There's just nothing, nobody that can fit."
Originally a pattern maker designer, Mrs Lafferty became a professionally-trained fitter.
Her store is filled with bras, briefs, sleepwear and accessories, but also serves women impacted by breast cancer.
Besides Myer, for the past 16 years Mrs Lafferty's business has been the only store on the Border that supplies women who have had a mastectomy with breast prostheses and supportive bras.
"You see them come in quite saddened and stressed and confused and then you fit them and they wear it out," she said.
"You see them and they stand tall and they're smiling and you do see that change in them which is lovely to see."
On July 16, 2018, Mrs Lafferty's first shopfront in Stanley Street was destroyed in the RM fresh cafe fire.
Half of her stock was lost to the blaze, while the other half had stock damage from the smoke and water.
She walked out with a rack, some slats off the walls and her register counter, to her current premises, reopening in September 2018.
"I had to reorder everything and it's not an easy process because everything comes from overseas," she said.
The support of her customers has been constant throughout the years despite the challenges and she has received many saddened comments about her closing.
"I've been blessed with the support I have had," she said.
The store has been listed on the market for 12 months with no takers.
There is a closing down sale, with no firm closing date yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.