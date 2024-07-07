It's official - Albury's Lauren Jackson is now a five-time Olympian

Albury's Lauren Jackson has made history after being named for her fifth Olympics.
Basketball Australia, alongside the Australian Olympic Committee, announced the Opals and Boomers' teams that will represent Australia in Paris on Sunday.
The mother of two, who plays for Albury Wodonga Bandits in NBL1, Patty Mills and Joe Ingles have been selected, joining Andrew Gaze as the only Australian basketballers to play at five Olympics.
Australia's Chef de Mission Anna Meares reserved special praise for the three veterans.
"I want to pay special tribute to Lauren, Patty and Joe for joining Andrew Gaze as basketball greats who will compete at five Olympic Games," she said.
"To compete at such a high level for so long is an inspiration and we are grateful to see you proudly wear the green and gold in Paris."
Jackson's selection marks an incredible return to the Olympic arena 12 years after playing at London - the fourth-longest gap between Games appearances in Australian Olympic history.
The 43-three-year-old has medalled at each of her four Olympic appearances and was Australian Flag Bearer in London.
Grouped in Pool B, the World No.3 Opals will play host-nation France (No.7), Canada (No.5) and Nigeria (12).
The Games start on July 26.
The Bandits play in NBL1 East, the level below the WNBL, where Jackson sits second for average points (34.69) and fourth for rebounds (15.46).
The Border outfit is undefeated after 19 games and will host its final regular season match on Saturday night.
