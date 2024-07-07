The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

It's official - Albury's Lauren Jackson is now a five-time Olympian

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson has been in superlative touch for the Albury Wodonga Bandits.
Lauren Jackson has been in superlative touch for the Albury Wodonga Bandits.

Albury's Lauren Jackson has made history after being named for her fifth Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.