Reigning premiers secure crucial win in grand final replay

Chiltern has virtually guaranteed itself the crucial double chance in the fast approaching Tallangatta league finals series after accounting for Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 20-points at Coulston Park on Saturday.
The stakes were high for both sides heading into the round 13 encounter with the fourth-placed Hawks desperately needing the win to keep alive their hopes of a top-three finish.
But it was the Swans who found plenty of winners when the game was in the balance with Fin Lappin, Mark Doolan and co-captain Ben Mason leading the way in the 12.7 (79) to 8.11 (59) victory.
Doolan enhanced his reputation as a big match performer with five goals while Lappin stood tall for the Swans in defence in one of his best performances of the season so far.
Lappin dragged down a dozen intercept marks across half-back and his form will have a huge say in how far the Swans progress in September.
The Swans led by 10-points at the last break as Lachlan Brodie, Jack Haugen and Nic Carney tried to lead a fightback for the Hawks.
Wayward forward Connor Newnham squandered several golden opportunities for the Hawks including three shots in a row that sailed out on the full which proved costly in the end.
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson said it was important to rebound strongly after losing to Beechworth the previous week and gain some breathing space inside the top-three.
"It was a crucial win because it is so tight at the top between those top-four sides," Hibberson said.
"It was another tight contest and it could have gone either way in the end and there has only been a kick between the two sides in most encounters over the past two years.
"The momentum swung all day but we never surrendered the lead and the feedback I got was that it was a great game to watch for spectators of both sides.
"The most pleasing aspect of the win was that we had to bounce back after losing to Beechworth and it was a team-orientated win with the exception of Fin Lappin who was a standout for us.
"His ability to take some crucial marks across half-back and relieve the pressure was outstanding and he was probably the difference in the end.
"I still don't think the win guarantees us a top-three finish but at least our destiny is in our own hands and we should finish with the double chance if we win the matches we are expected to."
The loss ensures the Hawks will miss the top-three for only the second time since 2017.
The league powerhouse has contested five of the seven past grand finals but will now need to win three consecutive finals to make yet another decider.
With a 1-4 record against the top-three so far this season it looks like Mission Impossible for the Hawks on exposed form.
While most league followers regard the Hawks as the sleeping giant of the competition they are yet to show any signs of waking up.
In a further blow, star forward Jamie Paul won't be part of the Hawks' finals charge either and looks set to remain in Western Australia.
Paul impressed in the opening two rounds before returning west but was hoping to return for the Hawks in the second half of the season.
However the solidly built forward played in Western Australia over the weekend, robbing the Hawks of a genuine match-winner they desperately need to turn around their fluctuating fortunes.
Tristan Mann, Alex Daly and Josh Hicks all missed on the weekend.
