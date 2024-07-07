The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Reigning premiers secure crucial win in grand final replay

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Brad Hibberson and the Swans took a giant stride towards a prized top-three finish after beating the Hawks on Saturday.
Coach Brad Hibberson and the Swans took a giant stride towards a prized top-three finish after beating the Hawks on Saturday.

Chiltern has virtually guaranteed itself the crucial double chance in the fast approaching Tallangatta league finals series after accounting for Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 20-points at Coulston Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.