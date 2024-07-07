Albury's best were one of the league's biggest men and one of the quickest

Albury big man Isaac Muller and one of its smallest Fletcher Carroll destroyed Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The pair was unstoppable, while forward Mat Walker kicked six goals in a special day for him after co-designing the club's cracking Indigenous Round jumpers.
Albury led a tight first half by 12 points, but eight unanswered goals handed the visitors a comfortable 14.13 (97) to 9.6 (60) win.
"Our pressure, particularly in their forward half, which has been lacking a little bit, was back to its best, the forwards getting the ball to ground allowed us to apply pressure," delighted co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
Miles missed the match with a knee injury from the Wodonga Raiders game last week and with key defenders Lucas Conlan and Hamish Gilmore unavailable, it meant Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly came out of retirement at 39.
"I probably knew about two o'clock yesterday (Friday)," Daly replied when quizzed on the stunning decision to play.
"We've just had a couple of our defenders go down and a couple of unavailabilities, they've got a couple of tall forwards, so we thought I may as well put my hand up and try and lock down.
"I don't know (if I will play again), hopefully we get a few boys back, it might be a one-off, but whatever the team needs, if they need me, I'll do it."
Daly had 10 touches, but the story of the match was Carroll's dynamic return to form.
The former SANFL midfielder racked up 45 touches, including 19 contested possessions.
"I think so, I didn't have a pre-season, so it's probably taken a little bit to get going, just with my fitness and body," he replied when asked if that was his best game of the season.
It was the first time this year the Tigers have won three straight games and the rejuvenation of the 175cm Carroll, whose pace and ball use tormented the home team, had added a dangerous element.
Muller has been outstanding all season, but he took it to another level with 29 disposals, including 27 contested possessions, along with 37 hit-outs and eight scoring involvements.
"We unfortunately lost a few and didn't really have a second ruck option and he played most of the day and against two really quality rucks (Tim Hanna and Jack Driscoll), he performed exceptionally well," Miles added.
The first half gave no indication of Albury's domination for two quarters.
The Tigers carried a 17-point lead to the first break on the back of Muller and Carroll, while midfielder-forward Elliott Powell and defender Michael Duncan were also influential.
But when Aidan Cook snapped a goal at the 10-minute mark of the second term, the Panthers led by a point.
Lavington blew chances to extend the lead, although the visitors never looked like goaling until a bad error in defence with a kick across the ground allowed Walker to stroll into goal.
From there, Albury kicked another seven goals as the Panthers didn't land one between the 10-minute mark of the second quarter and the 12-minute mark of the final quarter.
The first half was a cracking clash. The second was a 'bludger' as it was largely uncompetitive.
Lavington wasn't helped with the unavailability of gun midfielders Billy Glanvill (foot) and Ben Ashley-Cooper (Sydney Swans VFL), but the match again showed the Panthers desperately need two to three top-liners.
They now sit two wins out of the top five and it would take a monumental turnaround to play finals.
"Probably just the ability of their mids to get on top of ours was the most disappointing part, I thought Isaac Muller and Fletcher Carroll killed us," coach Adam Schneider revealed.
Lavington midfielder Tom Hargreave can hold his head high after 35 touches, including 18 contested possessions, Tim Oosterhoff booted four goals, while teenager Jack Costello has a determination that is inspirational.
The league is set for a pulsating round 13, featuring Wangaratta (fifth) and Yarrawonga (first), along with Wangaratta Rovers (second) and Albury (fourth).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.