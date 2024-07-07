The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury's best were one of the league's biggest men and one of the quickest

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 7 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Isaac Muller dominated the match on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Isaac Muller dominated the match on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury big man Isaac Muller and one of its smallest Fletcher Carroll destroyed Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.