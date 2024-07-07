A decline for democracy? Journalist brings full house to North East oration

From the coming US election, to the importance of educating children about government, a Wangaratta-born and Chiltern-raised political journalist has fostered discussion and challenged ideas in the North East.
Barrie Cassidy delivered the 22nd George Briscoe Kerferd Oration held at Beechworth Memorial Hall on Sunday, July 7, igniting the thoughts of audience members about the fragility of democracy in today's world.
More than 400 people were at the event, including member for Indi Helen Haines and former MP Cathy McGowan, with almost 100 people live streaming the event.
The former Border Morning Mail cadet journalist reminisced about his time on the football fields in the North East, before addressing the audience about a global democratic recession.
"Democracy is at best stagnant in most places where it exists but declining in far too many other places," he said.
"The overall pitch is grim.
"Autocracy is winning the fight against democracy."
Cassidy raised concerns about the United States, labelling the country's actions towards democracy as "disturbing".
The January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, pinpointed the country's deep division and loss of faith in democracy and distrust in the system.
"Who, growing up, imagined that something like that would happen in the United States in our lifetime," Cassidy said.
Later, during questions, the journalist described Joe Biden as "selfish" for going for re-election, saying the president needed to stand down.
He also fears what impact another Donald Trump presidency could have on not only the US, an already divided country, but the world, saying Australia won't suffer as much as some, but it will still be "excruciating to deal with".
He displayed disbelief as to how a person like Trump could rise to the top in a democracy.
"We're talking about educating young kids and they see that a person like Donald Trump can be president of the United States, it's a bad thing," he said.
"Not just for kids in the United States but for kids everywhere."
Cassidy said Australia was doing well for democracy, but still had its challenges, including misinformation, disinformation and polarisation particularly in the media, as well as a degree of distrust in politicians.
He said Australia's compulsory voting system was a good thing, as it encouraged people to engage in politics and think about what their votes were going towards.
"I don't think it should be just a fundamental right," he said.
"It's a civic duty."
It led him to tell the audience he believes Australia is approaching a period of minority governments.
"You know what, we just might see a minority government forced to toe the line on a range of issues that are important to our democracy that have been allowed to fester for too long," he said.
One of Cassidy's priorities in his work is making sure children are knowledgeable about the importance of government, as Australia may be vulnerable but is well placed for reform and change.
"You really can't have the next generation ignorant of what makes up the basic pillars of democracy," he said.
"We don't want them disinterested, they need to be educated."
A question and answer segment allowed for audience members to challenge Cassidy's thoughts on democracy in media, its impact in Australia and question the US federal election.
But one North East resident wanted to see Cassidy make a return back to the Border.
"Is there any chance that you'll be able to come back and re-establish the Chiltern Star (The Federal Standard Printing Works)," he asked.
Cassidy's reply left the room in laughter.
"Well, let me put it this way," he said.
"That is more likely than me going back to (ABC TV's) Insiders."
When asked about what impact the use of artificial intelligence will have in society, Cassidy said the next federal election would be the first time issues with AI would need to be confronted.
"It is a big problem," he said.
"But I guess in a way we first have to see it first before we know what to do with it."
Cassidy addressed Australia's current media landscape and the concerns about the Murdoch family's influence and the need for the ABC to improve as an independent broadcaster.
"No democracy is fully a democracy without a properly functioning independent public broadcaster," he said.
He is concerned the ABC's programming is "going down market" and needs to do braver things, regardless of what the reaction might be from powerful interests.
He says it will be interesting to see political movements change north of the Border and believes in time the constitution may be altered, but before any more referendums, there needs to be bigger conversations about the idea of change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.