Swampies turn the tables on Magpies after opening round loss

Henty avenged its first-round loss to Murray Magpies with an 82-point victory at Urana Road Oval on Saturday.
Young gun Jordan Klemke produced a sizzling display to help propel the Swampies to a 19.13 (127) to 7.3 (45) cakewalk.
Leading by six goals at the main break, the visitors kept the Magpies scoreless during the third term and booted 10 goals to three in the second-half in a percentage boosting win.
The Swampies had their colours lowered by the Magpies in the opening round after losing by two points which could prove costly in regards to their finals aspirations.
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean said the Magpies accuracy helped keep them in the contest early.
"I think their first four shots all resulted in goals, so their accuracy helped them early," Maclean said.
"The first-quarter was a tussle but we needed to redeem ourselves after losing to them in the opening round.
"So we had a bit of an idea on how they would play and we were able to put a few plans in place to combat that."
With six rounds remaining the seventh-placed Swampies trail sixth-placed Lockhart by two wins and percentage.
They travel to play the Demons in round 16 and face a must-win clash to be any hope of snatching an unlikely finals berth.
"We are two wins and percentage behind in seventh spot, so that Magpies loss in round one has definitely hurt us," Maclean said.
"To be honest, I think we will need to win our remaining six matches to even have a sniff of playing finals.
"But it is, what it is."
With one of the youngest lists in the competition, Maclean said exposing the younger players to senior football has been one of the biggest positives so far this season.
"The good thing is we have been playing the kids and against Osborne and Howlong recently, a third of the side played thirds last year," he said.
"With youth you get inconsistency but we are giving these kids a go and one week we come out and performed well against Howlong.
"But Osborne gave us a bit of a lesson and showed the boys all about gut-running.
"CDHBU was the same thing, they are a hard-running side but our players are learning from that and what is required to be a good senior player in the Hume league.
"We are starting to get a few players back from injury because we have had half-a-dozen players out each week that would be in our starting 18.
"So we have had a lot of injuries but that gives other players opportunities and that's what we have been doing."
