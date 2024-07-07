Driver fined after Lavington crash that left pair in hospital

A woman has been issued with a fine after a Lavington car crash that left two people in hospital on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the two-car collision on Urana Road about 3.15pm on July 6.
The vehicles were extensively damaged when they collided near the intersection of McDonald Road, with a silver Hyundai Elantra coming to a rest on a footpath.
Both female drivers, aged 50 and 61, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital.
Police have confirmed the 50-year-old was given an infringement notice for failing to give way.
"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," a spokeswoman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.