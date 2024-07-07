The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two houses gutted by fire, person hospitalised, police investigating cause

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two homes were badly damaged by fire in Deniliquin on Saturday, July 6. Police are investigating the cause. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Two homes were badly damaged by fire in Deniliquin on Saturday, July 6. Police are investigating the cause. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Two homes have been gutted by fire in Deniliquin, with police investigating the cause of the incidents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.