Two houses gutted by fire, person hospitalised, police investigating cause

Two homes have been gutted by fire in Deniliquin, with police investigating the cause of the incidents.
Fire crews were called to the burning properties in the early hours of Saturday, July 6.
A call was made about 2.40am, with the homes, located next to each other, well alight when firefighters arrived.
Adjourning structures at the properties also caught on fire and photographs from the scene also depict two burnt out older model cars.
Other homes had to be evacuated due to the ferocity of the flames.
The incident was complicated by the risk of structural collapse.
One person was hospitalised during the ordeal.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 11.30am on Saturday.
"The challenging fires required evacuations from other nearby residences and a significant firefighting effort to control the well alight home," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
"One person has been conveyed to hospital after assessment by NSW Ambulance.
"The cause of the fire is subject to investigation by NSW Police force."
