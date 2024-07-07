GALLERY: Yack topple the Bushies and Hoppers are triumphant against Roos

As we returned to sunny winter weekends The Border Mail's James Wiltshire was once again out across the region capturing plenty of local sport.
Albury Tigers were able to take control of the game against Lavington and take the four points away from home.
Henty avenged its first-round loss to Murray Magpies with an 82-point victory at Urana Road Oval.
Emerging force Yackandandah arguably clinched its biggest home and away victory in more than a decade after claiming the prized scalp of previous ladder leaders Beechworth.
North Albury netballers led at every break during the high intensity, physical clash against Corowa Rutherglen at Bunton Park, holding on to triumph 53-41.
Albury-Wodonga Bandits were able to defeat Bankstown at home, 87-75.
Check out all the pictures in the gallery.
