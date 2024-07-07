Woman in stolen $135,000 BMW at 220kmh, car snapped power pole

A woman charged with stealing a $135,000 BMW travelled in the vehicle at speeds of 220kmh, with the car destroyed during a crash with a power pole.
North East woman Billie Meyers, 21, was allegedly with three other Border residents Joel Butler, Alexander Salmond and Rivarina Sabrah.
The victim had a knife held to her neck at the Westfield shopping centre in Doncaster on December 21 last year and the 2022 model vehicle and a handbag were taken.
Salmond allegedly drove while the other three were in the vehicle in the early hours of December 22.
He allegedly hit speeds of 220kmh as he drove through multiple suburbs in Melbourne, followed by the air wing.
The Wodonga court heard Salmond drove through red lights and multiple attempts were made to steal fuel.
But the petrol station workers had been warned about the highly erratic vehicle and refused to authorise the sales.
The chase, which started at 1.19am, ended at Alexandra Street in St Kilda East about 2.20am when the vehicle was ditched and the occupants ran to the rear of a home.
Meyers, Sabrah and Salmond were arrested by officers with help from the canine unit, but Butler allegedly got into the driver's seat and sped off at 110kmh on the wrong side of Dandenong Road.
The vehicle crashed into a power pole so fast, the pole snapped and an explosion occurred.
Butler allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested.
It's alleged he was on ice, and it's also alleged Salmond had nine grams of the drug during his arrest.
Meyers, who was dating Salmond at the time, has admitted in Wodonga court to car theft for her role in the incident.
"The driving is just a whole new level, a long period," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare said.
"She had ample opportunity to get out of that car.
"She could have done so for her own safety.
"Luckily for her, she's still here today."
Meyers said she didn't know her way around the city and was scared.
Magistrate Peter Dunn agreed that she was lucky to be alive.
"This is crazy behaviour," he said.
"Choose wisely in life.
"Think about the consequences for you and for others."
Mr Dunn noted there would have been innocent people on the roads at the time who could have been killed.
He banned Meyers from driving for three months and imposed a $1000 fine.
