Murder accused said his wife OK with affair, social worker claims

A man accused of murdering a teen he had an affair with told her his wife was OK with it and that they could be a "real family", a court has heard.
The surprising revelation came as social worker Douglas James took the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Friday, July 5.
Kingsvale couple Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves are on trial for the murder of former housemate Amber Haigh, who disappeared at the age of 19 in early June 2002 without a trace.
Ms Haigh told Dr James, who was then working at the Young Community Health Centre, that she had had the affair with her "landlord" Robert Geeves during a consultation in early June 2001, notes read out in court on Friday revealed.
Asked what her demeanour was at the time, Dr James said Ms Haigh was "like a child revealing a secret".
Ms Haigh said she went somewhere with Mr Geeves and they both drank alcohol then "made love".
"He said he had talked to his wife and she said (she) was OK with it because then we can be a real family," Ms Haigh said, according to notes taken during consultation.
On this day, Ms Haigh learned she was pregnant and "appeared a little unsettled" when she found out, Dr James recalled.
"She was frightened and apprehensive," he told the court.
However by mid-June 2001, Ms Haigh had decided to continue with the pregnancy and planned to tell Mrs Geeves about the child "soon", the court heard.
By early July 2001, Ms Haigh was committed to having her baby but said she was "feeling uncomfortable" about her situation at the time.
Dr James told the court he didn't recall what that situation was other than that he knew she had been residing with the Geeveses, and recalled meeting Mr Geeves on one occasion.
While his memory was a bit hazy about some of the circumstances of this meeting, he was certain that it was not a positive encounter.
"I remember him presenting as angry and aggressive," he told the court.
When the crown prosecutor Paul Kerr asked him if the encounter was about Ms Haigh, Dr James was adamant.
"There can be no other reason than for it to have been about Amber," he replied.
Ms Haigh also revealed her father "used to bash her", according to Dr James' notes read out in court.
A former colleague of Dr James and social worker at the Young Community Health Centre Katrina Richens also gave evidence on Friday, including how she heard in mid-December 2001 that Ms Haigh's father had planned to come and live with her in Young to help the teen look after her baby.
Ms Richens told the court "I would have thought it was probably a good thing" for Geoffrey Haigh to support the soon to be first-time mum.
However, in cross-examination, defence barrister for Mrs Geeves, Michael King pressed her about the concerns raised by her colleague that her father used to bash her.
Ms Richens also recalled being concerned when she found out about Ms Haigh's domestic situation.
"I was concerned also that Robert and Anne were a married couple and it seemed unusual that Robert had fathered a child with another woman and Anne was supportive of that," she told the court.
However, when Mr King asked whether Ms Richens had actually spoken to Mrs Geeves "at any time", she admitted she "didn't" and that this information would have come from one of her colleagues.
Notes taken by Ms Richens during several consultations with Ms Haigh between July 2001 and May 2002 revealed concerns for the teen's safety, including a reference to Robert harassing her.
However during the very last consultation she had with Ms Haigh on May 29, 2002, the young mum said she was living between her flat in Young and the Geeveses and that it was "working well", the court heard.
"Amber happy with current situation," Ms Richen's notes from that consultation said.
Former manager of the Young Community Health Centre Heather Ritchie also took the stand on Friday, and recalled how Mr and Mrs Geeves visited her one day and said they didn't want one of her staff members - Susan Powell, who gave evidence - coming to visit their property.
Ms Ritchie said they had come to complain about Ms Powell and told her they were going to look after Ms Haigh and her son.
She also recalled Mr Geeves also said to her, "You can't believe what Amber says, she tells lies and doesn't speak the truth".
Ms Ritchie was also asked about a "critical incident report" she created on July 10, 2002, soon after Ms Haigh's disappearance.
In that report, was a reference to a previous partner of Mr Geeves who was "found dead at his property but was deemed an accidental death", the court heard.
Ms Ritchie recalled she may have found this information out through the media or from common knowledge in the Young community at the time.
While she said this knowledge influenced her safety concerns about Ms Haigh, she said it did not influence the way she interacted with the Geeveses.
Defence barrister for Mr Geeves Paul Coady asked Ms Ritchie if she created the report to "firmly point the finger" at his client, however she denied this.
The trial continues.
