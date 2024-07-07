Rally paints dire picture of health services amid calls to pause upgrade plan

Medical experts have painted a dire picture of the region's health services as concerns and anger over a flawed plan to revamp Albury's hospital were aired at a rally.
About 200 attendees at Sunday's Better Border Health event were told Albury Wodonga Health was 30 to 45 beds short for patients each day.
Those awaiting emergency surgery are being sent home and waiting to be called back for operations, at times all ambulances in the area are ramped at hospital, and those suffering the most serious medical emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes, are being forced to wait up to 40 minutes for paramedics to attend from other towns.
Patients are being discharged early, equipment stored in corridors, and healthcare decisions forced on medical staff due to the facilities available rather than what's in patients' best interests.
The July 7 gathering at The Cube in Wodonga was a call to pause the Albury hospital rebuild plans in favour of a single greenfield site hospital.
"It has all begun to unravel," Dr Phillip Steele said of the revamp plans, which attendees were told had been scaled back to suit the budget allocated.
Speakers called for the "compromised" redevelopment to be replaced by plans for a new hospital on a new site.
"We need our regional community to fight for, to understand what we desperately need and in fact, what we actually deserve - a new single-site hospital," Dr Barb Robertson said.
"This is definitely worth fighting for.
"This is too important not to get right.
"How long do we want to be a construction site?
"And how long do we want to accept the spin from Macquarie and Spring streets?
"We need to pause on this plan.
"Let's get this right once and for all.
"Do it once, do it right."
Despite the $558 million promised to revamp the hospital, the forum heard some services would be worse off once the upgrades were completed.
Dr Robertson, who is the chairwoman of the Border Medical Association, said there would be no increase to intensive care, dialysis, or maternity services under the proposal, and the special care nursery and coronary care catheter lab would be reduced.
"There's further whittling back of services going on to fit the budget," she said.
"This plan would barely fulfil our current needs and certainly doesn't come close to what will be required in the future.
"The end result is we would be back to where we are now - too small."
Dr Tracey Merriman said the Albury hospital was too small when built and had a poor design.
She noted having two hospital sites was inefficient and said if she had a heart attack in North Albury, she would be driven 90 minutes north to Wagga for treatment.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association branch secretary Geoff Hudson said despite having a population catchment the same size as Geelong, Albury Wodonga Health had half as many intensive care beds.
"The place is undersized," he said of Albury hospital.
"It's not fit for purpose so much of the time.
"We're there because we want to provide the best care, but we're prevented from doing so because at the end of the day we've got two governments who can't get their acts together," he said.
He said the complicated construction plans would mean staff would work in a building site for a decade.
Sam Burbidge, a paramedic for 10 years, said unless things changed, she couldn't see herself staying in the profession for another 10 years.
Better Border Health director Michelle Cowan said there was strong support for the single-site proposal.
"If anyone's in any doubt as to why we need a new hospital on a new site, this will dispel those doubts in their minds," she said of the forum.
"If anything is a positive, it's the groundswell of community support behind this cause.
"We've got a four point advocacy call today.
"We're going to be calling on everyone to speak to their local members, petitioning our governments.
"It should be getting through to the politicians.
"They should be listening to the people who are turning up here today, and the level of support that's behind it, and to start making changes to their poorly conceived decisions."
There were audible groans at the start of the forum when people were told the Victorian and NSW health ministers weren't attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.