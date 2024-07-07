Hospital 'too important not to get right'

There was a sadly familiar ring to yesterday's description of Albury-Wodonga health services, as outlined at the Better Border Health rally in The Cube Wodonga.
Those awaiting emergency surgery are being sent home and waiting to be called back for operations, at times all ambulances in the area are ramped at hospital, and those suffering the most serious medical emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes, are being forced to wait up to 40 minutes for paramedics to attend from other towns, Blair Thomson reports.
Some might say we've heard it all before - and they'd be right.
Surely therein lies the problem? Respected medical professionals continue to raise concerns about what they call a flawed plan to revamp Albury hospital, yet little seems to change.
But these advocates do not intend to stop campaigning for a new single-site hospital, arguing "it's too important not to get right".
That's also worth repeating.
