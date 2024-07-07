The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Hospital 'too important not to get right'

July 8 2024 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a sadly familiar ring to yesterday's description of Albury-Wodonga health services, as outlined at the Better Border Health rally in The Cube Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.